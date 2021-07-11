Windows 11: Release Date, New Features, and Everything We Know





Since Microsoft announced the next operating system update on June 24th, we’ve received a lot of information about Windows 11. However, if you don’t track it, it can be confused with beta builds, release dates, and new features. This is a compilation of everything you need to know about Windows 11.

Windows 11 pricing and release date

The new Windows 11 OS will be updated free of charge to Windows 10 users as long as they have a machine that meets the Windows 11 system requirements. Meanwhile, the exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but Microsoft has revealed that Windows 11 will be available by the end of the year. However, for those who want to try out cutting-edge technology, there is a beta version available for Windows Insider.

Windows 11 system requirements

To run Windows 11 on your PC, you need a processor with at least two cores and a clock speed of at least 1GHz. It also requires at least 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage. The PC also requires a TPM security version of TPM 1.2 or later and Secure Boot Capable support. Check out the links below for more information.

All machines running Intel’s 6th and 7th generation processors may not be eligible for new updates. On the other hand, on AMD-based systems, the A-series and FX-series, and the Ryzen 1000 and most Ryzen 2000 chips cannot run Windows 11.

What’s new in Windows 11

Windows 11 focuses on a new user interface, a new Windows Store, and improved performance. The OS now has an overhauled design language. This is what consumers are looking for in the next generation of Windows.

These include a new centered taskbar and start button. Live tiles that have existed in some way since Windows 8 are gone. Instead, there is a grid of icons that can be rearranged and pinned to the new Start menu.

It has rounded corners and widgets such as calendar, weather, sports leaderboard and more. There is also an improved system tray with new split notifications and a quick action UI. Also, Windows Update is 40% smaller and will be faster and more efficient with updates installed in the background. Check out the link below for a complete list of changes.

Windows 11 support for Android apps

Microsoft is introducing Android apps to Windows for the first time. Starting later this year, people will be aware of Android apps on the Microsoft Store and will be able to download them from the Amazon Appstore. The company also announced that it will add Adobe Creative Cloud, Disney +, TikTok, Zoom, and some native apps such as Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, and even Notepad and Paint to the Microsoft Store in Windows 11.

Windows 11 game features

The new Windows 11 OS brings many important changes to PC gamers. Supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, which is said to provide immersive graphics at high frame rates. Auto HDR is also supported, and Microsoft states that it offers a wider and more vibrant color range for a better visual experience. There is also DirectStorage, which reduces loading time as game assets are loaded directly onto the graphics card without going through the CPU.

Windows 11 also has a built-in Xbox app. All Xbox Game Pass users can access over 100 high-quality games and stream titles through Xbox cloud gaming.

