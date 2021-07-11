Nokia argues against patent infringement for using technology without a license agreement: Proceedings





Nokia and Oppo are faced with a patent infringement court battle after a Finnish company sued a Chinese phone maker.

(Photo: by Rafael Henrique / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) Brazil-2021/03/24: The figure in this photo shows the Nokia logo on your smartphone.

Nokia has already sued tech giants for several years, according to GizChina. However, keep in mind that Finnish giants can win proceedings.

For example, a tech company has won a proceeding against Lenovo and the company behind Mercedes-Benz, Weimler. The two celebrities were then forced to pay Nokia compensation for a patent infringement decision by the court.

The end result of the court battle was in favor of Nokia as it agreed to enter into a license agreement with the patentee of the technology.

Nokia argues against patent infringement

The Finnish giant has sued Oppo for multiple patent infringements in Asian and European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, India and France.

Note that Nokia has filed numerous proceedings against Oppo in Germany alone: ​​23 in total. However, the details of the proceedings have not yet been revealed.

Nokia’s Close Colleague Relationship: What Happened?

In retrospect, Nokia and Oppo signed a confidential license agreement in 2018. This will allow the latter to take advantage of Finnish enterprise user interfaces and security features on Chinese giant devices.

As a result, Oppo reportedly agreed to pay Nokia on a regular basis for the above technologies.

However, the relationship between the two brands began to deteriorate after Asian phone makers decided not to renew their contracts. Nokia said negotiations were underway between the two tech giants, but it went in a different direction.

The Finnish company further stated that the conditions they offered to the other party were “fair” and “reasonable.”

Nokia continues to blame Oppo for continuing to use the patented features, despite the official termination of the license agreement.

Read also: Oppo Find X3 NEW Leak specs: LTPO screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit display, etc.

A close colleague in the Nokia proceedings: shocking

NokiaMob reported that Oppo surprised the legal move of the Finnish giant, further accusing the latter of not respecting the licensing agreement.

(Photo: by Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Shanghai, China-April 12, 2021-Pedestrians April 12, 2021, Oppo Mobile Phone Official Experience on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, Shanghai, China Go through the store.

“We respect and protect the intellectual property rights of our company and third parties and are committed to benign patent licensing cooperation in the industry,” Oppo said.

Chinese phone makers also called the proceedings “unjustice talks.”

Interestingly, Oppo also uses Nokia’s OZO Audiotech for both the Find X series and the Rene series, which are not part of the latest proceedings.

In addition, on July 4, it was reported that Oppo would include OnePlus as its flagship smartphone alongside the Find X series after the two brands were merged.

Elsewhere, Oppo and Nokia include a list of smartphone brands that pioneered Qualcomm’s 5G processors.

Related article: Take it, Lumia 1020! Oppo Find 7 is said to boast a 50 megapixel camera

This article is owned by TechTimes

Teejay Boris Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262718/20210711/nokia-oppo-patent-infringement-tech-license-agreement-lawsuit.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos