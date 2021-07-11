Windows 10 is working fine, so should I wait before installing it?





Eyal Goldshmid | Special to TCPalm

Q: Is there any information about Windows 11? I received an email from Microsoft, but I think it’s better to wait until it’s installed. I had a lot of problems installing Windows 10 and I don’t want to experience it again. Now that Windows 10 is working fine, do I have to wait a while to see what happens?

— Kathy S., Vero Beach

A: Microsoft officially released the new Windows 11 operating system on June 24, 2021. But that doesn’t mean that Windows 10 will be gone soon.

In fact, according to Microsoft, the company will continue to support Windows 10 with regular updates and patches until October 2025, so there’s no need to rush to replace it.

Similarly, because Windows 11 is new, both Microsoft and developers can update existing programs, create stable environments and programs to work with Windows 11, and work with both new and previous versions. It takes time to ensure functionality and compatibility. Of countless programs and apps.

Very realistically, no, there is absolutely no reason to rush to install until you really need it.

Similarly, Microsoft hasn’t put too much pressure on users to update, taking the same relaxed approach it took in last year’s update to Windows 10, version 21H1, but it’s still an option. ..

Also, as mentioned above, as with most major updates to existing or new operating systems, you usually have to wait a bit for early bugs and issues to be identified and fixed through these various patches and updates. Is recommended.

That said, keep in mind that Windows is rolling out a new operating system as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users for the foreseeable future.

New features include a more sophisticated design and streamlined Start menu and taskbar, as well as optimized workflow animations, multitasking / split screen options, and many to enhance cross-platform capabilities between PC and mobile devices. Includes new features in. Improved options.

One big caveat: This new operating system requires more system requirements than previous versions of Windows. If you are using a PC that does not currently have these system requirements or cannot be upgraded, we recommend that you do not install Windows 11 on your current machine. The requirements are met.

At the time of this writing, the system requirements for a Windows 11 installation are: 1GHz or higher processor. 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive space, 720dpi or higher resolution monitor or display.

If your machine doesn’t have these specifications or can’t be upgraded, don’t upgrade to Windows 11 and continue to use your current machine with Windows 10 until absolutely necessary. In most cases you will need to buy a new system. These basic specifications are already installed in order to use the new OS.

For more information on Windows 11, visit the official Microsoft page at the following URL: https: //www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/windows-11

Untangled the web

Would you like to see what else you can do with Windows 10 before considering migrating to Windows 11? Then check out this nifty toolset created by Microsoft — https: //docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/powertoys.

Originally designed to help developers create new apps for the OS, this collection of free Windows 10 add-ons will bring a lot of bells to anyone looking to upgrade or personalize their Windows 10 experience. Provides a whistle.

You can use it to change the color of your app, create your own window layout, preview files in Explorer, and create shortcuts.

Contact Eyal Goldshmid @ egoldshmid @ yahoo.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tcpalm.com/story/specialty-publications/2021/07/11/better-wait-before-installing-since-windows-10-working-well/7885053002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos