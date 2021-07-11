Too much like apple





Alphabet Inc. filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Wednesday by lawyers in 36 states and the District of Columbia. States that has evolved into a so-called walled garden by unitizing the Android mobile operating system and its app marketplace. This is a commonly applied phrase for Apple and is a way for iPhone makers to encourage consumers to stay within the hardware, software, and services ecosystem.

Google touted Android as the first truly open and comprehensive platform for mobile devices over a decade ago. Unlike Apple, Google licenses its own apps, such as Android and the Play Store, to mobile device makers. Competing app stores have also been developed on the Android platform.

These factors have facilitated the use of Android, which is active on more than 3 billion devices worldwide, making it the most popular operating system for Internet use, according to Statcounter.

In a 144-page complaint, the Attorney General accused Google of working to reduce competition in the distribution of Android apps and steal more and more money from developers.

Google announced last year that all apps that sell digital products and subscriptions will soon require that payments be processed using the company’s in-app billing system, much like Apple runs an app store. did. Google previously exempted requirement apps from providing digital content that could be consumed outside the app, such as songs that could be ported to other music players. According to the company, this change reflects an interest in applying the rules consistently and fairly to all developers. “

The Utah-led state disputed Google’s claim, saying the move had financial incentives. This rule will come into effect on September 30th for existing Android apps, Netflix Inc. Companies such as and Spotify Technology SA need to use Google Play Billing for their streaming services. This will allow Google to collect up to 30% savings in revenue generated from digital purchases and subscriptions, the proceedings said.

Netflix officials declined to comment. Spotify personnel didn’t respond to comment requests.

The proceedings are not about helping the little guy or protecting consumers, “said Wilson White, senior director of public policy at Google, in a blog post Wednesday. .. “

A Google spokesman refused to comment further.

Proton Technologies AG, a small maker of communications apps, has avoided Google fees by purchasing premium services from its website and letting users know that they can download and access free apps from Google Play. Developer spokesman Matt Fossen said in September Google would begin banning ProtonMail from notifying users of the option.

This has a negative impact on us, as most people find their products in the app store rather than signing up directly on the vendor’s site, “Fossen said.

Google said in late June that developers distributing new Play Store apps would need to use their own app publishing format. According to Google, the Android App Bundle allows access to advanced features while potentially reducing the size of your app. Critics said the change would prevent developers of this format from installing their own payment processors and avoiding Google’s fees for paid apps, in-app purchases of digital products, and subscriptions.

The proceedings also said that Google would cumbersome the process of downloading Android apps from competing app stores with security alerts and requests to grant multiple permits in a single installation. Google states that security alerts are designed to protect consumers from the risk of downloading malware. Apple does not allow apps to be downloaded from third-party app stores on iPhones and iPads.

With the surge in consumer spending on digital products and services in recent years, software developers and big tech critics have become more interested in the app economy. Last year, the Play Store spent about $ 38.8 billion and the Apples App Store spent $ 72.3 billion, bringing billions of dollars in revenue to both companies, according to industry research firm Sensor Tower Inc.

Apple and Google are facing lawsuits from developers over app marketplace practices and are subject to antitrust scrutiny by US lawmakers and regulators such as Europe. President Biden also signed a broad executive order on Friday, calling on regulators to increase scrutiny of various companies, including large tech companies.

The two companies have defended the move, including cutting some of the revenue from the app market, saying the fees will help cover the costs of keeping the platform secure, among other things.

The state proceedings filed on Wednesday mark the third government proceeding against Google last year. Damien Geradin, a European competition lawyer who studied the evolution of Android, supports antitrust laws against both companies, but Apple is the United States that Google has faced so far because Google is an easier political target. I believe I avoided the surveillance of.

Apple hasn’t run out of its political capital. “

He speculated that the state may be waiting for the outcome of an antitrust proceeding involving Apple and video game company Epic Games. Quote a rule violation.

Some of the themes presented in the state proceedings against Google reflect those advanced by Epic. Epic representatives refused to comment on the case.

Media and technology lawyer David Hoppe has been asked by the court to investigate more about the software user experience and how such designs relate to antitrust claims, so the state Said the proceedings were novel. It also raises the question of whether the legal system is the best place to tackle these issues, he said.

Hoppe, managing partner of Gamma Law in San Francisco, said, “Do you want the court to determine the details of how the app behaves, such as the messages displayed to users?” You may be dissatisfied with the barriers. Put up with. But at the same time, is this a court state? “

