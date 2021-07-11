Can Marijuana Make You A Better Athletes?





A 2019 survey published in the journal PLOS One reported that 26% of 1,161 self-identifying athletes, primarily runners, cyclists and triathletes, are currently using cannabis. Some smoked, others consumed it for food, and others rubbed it on their bodies as a cream. Approximately 70% of athletes say they helped sleep and relieved pain caused by intense training and other activities. Almost 60 percent said it calmed them down.

In another 2019 study, Angela Bryan, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of Colorado at Boulder, and her colleagues recruited about 600 cannabis regular users and asked about drug use. Dr. Brian suspected that cannabis could reduce people’s physical activity. But to her surprise, about half of the people who participated in the study said that cannabis motivated them to exercise. Over 80% of cannabis users say they use it regularly before and after training. 70% said marijuana increased the enjoyment of exercise, and about 80% said it helped their recovery.

According to Dr. Brian, the use of cannabis before and after exercise was a very strong relationship and was fairly common. Studies show that cannabis may help some people fall asleep faster, and there is conservative but limited evidence from clinical trials that it reduces pain and inflammation. It’s probably not surprising that people are using it in that context, she added.

In most cases, studies of cannabis and its effects on exercise are somewhat limited by Schedule 1 drug status.

According to Dr. Brian, federal legal status means that you cannot set up, prescribe, or tell people what to use on campus. We are not allowed to give them anything.

Dr. Brian’s limits his ability to explore how cannabis affects exercise, metabolic health, and inflammation. Because she can’t take people to her lab and feed them for experiments.

But she and her colleagues have devised a way around this. They use mobile labs to drive to the homes of people who regularly use cannabis, take blood samples from subjects, and perform tests before and after using the drug. They tell us what they are using, and then we quantify THC and CBD in their blood at an objective level, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/11/well/move/marijuana-olympics-ban.html

