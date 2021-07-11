World’s millionaire factories tremble as China cracks down





But this wasn’t the glamorous Chinese billionaire who disappeared from public eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, who shook up and down on a hydrofoil surfboard, clasped the American flag, and exuded all the confidence of a man worth $ 130 billion.

The contrast between the social media tycoon Instagram video on July 4th and the days of the big events in China would have been barely noticeable. Beijing regulators were destined to ban Didi’s ride-hailing service from app stores just a few hours ago and challenge Zuckerberg and his U.S. associates at the top of the world’s wealth rankings. We have provided the latest hammer blows to the supposed entrepreneurial elite.

The era of free interests for China’s ultra-rich people now seems to be coming to an abrupt end.

China’s wealthiest tycoon in the Bloomberg Millionaires Index shrank a total of $ 16 billion in wealth, despite the 10 wealthiest people in the world adding $ 209 billion to net worth in the first half of 2021. .. Flagship shares fell by an average of 13% during this period. This is the first decline in at least six years when China’s stock market is expanding. Didis shares have plummeted 14% since their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, reducing the company’s co-founder’s wealth by about $ 800 million.

The crackdown behind the loss is Mas Ant Group Co. Has only intensified since November, when was forced to withdraw its blockbuster initial public offering at the last minute. Policy makers are tightening regulations on some of the most important aspects of Asia’s largest economy, from financial services to Internet platforms to the data that underpins most of modern China’s large corporations. In the latest Salvo, regulators announced a new draft rule on Saturday. This requires almost all domestic companies to undergo a cybersecurity review before listing abroad.

Beijing’s motives for crackdowns vary. This includes anti-competitive behavior in the technology industry, risks to financial stability due to loosely regulated lending platforms, and concerns about the rapid spread of sensitive personal information in the hands of large corporations.

But another undercurrent that runs through many of the government’s latest initiatives is a lesser-secret desire to curb the power of China’s big names, some of which have accumulated tremendous influence on the $ 14 trillion economy. doing. Beijing wants to prevent millionaires from becoming as powerful as the family-owned conglomerate that controls many aspects of the Korean economy and its politics, as explained by a senior government official familiar with leadership thinking. I am.

In addition to Beijing’s determination, the Chinese people are increasingly concerned about growing inequality. In a major speech on the economic plan of October, Xi Jinping President, admitted that the development of the country is an imbalance, “common prosperity” has said that should be the ultimate goal.

The result is a new era for the country’s millionaires and the investors who support them. The days when big horse-like tycoons were able to confidently bend the rules to drive company growth and challenge persistent profits like state-owned banks are over. The oversized public persona, long seen as an asset to the founders of tech companies, now looks like a responsibility. A new playbook for the ultra-rich in China calls for more respect for the Communist Party, more charitable donations, and more focus on the well-being of ordinary employees, even if it undermines profits. I am.

Some tech companies are bigger than they really are. ” Real estate tycoon Alan Zeeman, who abandoned his Canadian passport in 2008 and became a naturalized citizen of China, said. Immediately after attending the Communist Party 100th Anniversary Ceremony held in Beijing on July 1st.

Despite Diddy, the message seems to go through. Ma, who criticized China’s financial regulators in his last public speech before the Ants IPO was suddenly suspended, has since resurfaced only a few times with a carefully choreographed look.

Pinduoduo Inc, an e-commerce giant. Colin Huang, who has been scrutinized for his relentless work schedule, has abandoned his role as chairman and CEO and donated billions of dollars worth of shares. Byte Dance Ltd. Zhang Yiming, the founder of the company, said in May that he would resign as CEO and spend more time on educational philanthropy.

Wang Xing, chairman of the food delivery giant Meituan, has almost always avoided public attention since posting a poem 1100 years ago in May. Mr. Wang, who later explained that the post was aimed at the short-sighted eyes of his industry, was advised by Beijing authorities to be unobtrusive, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“The new environment will change radically,” said Eric Schiffer, CEO of Patriarch Organization, a Los Angeles-based private equity fund.

US President Joe Biden is also targeting the billionaire class, calling for a tax increase for the wealthy and signing an executive order on Friday aimed at weakening control of America’s largest business. This move is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. It reflects an ongoing antitrust campaign in China that has trapped giants such as and rival Tencent Holdings Ltd.Read more: China Watchdog rejects Tencent-led game streaming deal

Angela Chan, director of the University of Hong Kong’s Center for Chinese Law and author of China’s antitrust exceptionism, said one of the key differences was that the Chinese authorities, who are not constrained by Western-style checks and balances, are the US authorities. You can act more powerfully than you can. “Zuckerbergs’ hydrofoil joyride occurred just days after the judge dismissed two exclusive proceedings against Facebook Inc. filed by the US government and the state coalition.

In the case of China, the pendulum swings very fast. “

Beijing has a variety of tools to curb millionaires, including detention in the most extreme cases. The internal disciplinary process for party members, known as Shuanggui, has been used for some big names in the past. Antitrust law, cybersecurity, and other regulatory investigations are more common ways to influence the behavior of tech giants. The government is also using soft methods, including state media campaigns, Zhang said.

A few days after regulators suspended Ants IPO, Xi visited a museum in the eastern city of Nantong, created by 19th-century capitalist Zhang Jian. The Chinese president described Zhang as a patriotic state builder and philanthropist. Instead of disrupting the financial system with unregulated loans, he built factories and hundreds of schools.

If you see a good person, follow his example. “Xi was reported by the Chinese media to call on private entrepreneurs to strengthen their sentiment towards the country and take on social responsibility.”

China’s crackdown is the most prominent in the tech industry, but the country’s real estate billionaires have also been under increasing pressure in recent years. Authorities have steadily restricted access to industry financing to curb home prices and mitigate systemic risk to the financial system. Huikayan, chairman of the China Evergrande Group, was one of the biggest victims of this year’s campaign and fell on concerns that Evergrandes shares were facing a liquidity crisis, resulting in $ 6.7 billion in his fortune, or 30. Lost nearly%.

More subtle signs of a billionaire weakening influence can be seen in the shrinking share of political appointments. Wealthy entrepreneurs make up 5.8% of the representatives at the China People’s Political Advisory Council and the National People’s Congress, the lowest in at least eight years, according to data from the Hurun Report, which creates a wealth ranking. It has decreased from 15.3% in 2013. “It’s an evolution of the idea of ​​what type of people should be included in the mix,” said Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman of Hu Jun Hyakutomi Fuchi.

The big question is whether all of this will be good for China in the long run. One of the risks is that the onslaught of regulatory investigations and rule changes undermines investor confidence, HKUsZhang said. This may reduce the chances that the entrepreneur behind the next potential Alibaba or Tencent will get the money they need to realize their ideas. Global venture capital firms may think twice about investing in Chinese companies if Beijing blocks them from listing overseas.

However, some of Beijing’s new policies may foster competition in the oligopolistic technology industry and pave the way for a new class of millionaires to emerge. Tighter regulations on fintech companies help mitigate systemic risk, even if it delays innovation. China’s crackdown on ants won praise from Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. last month. Vice-President Charlie Munger said in an interview with CNBC that Communists did the right thing. happy. “

In any case, Chinese entrepreneurs will have no choice but to accept new common sense. ” Chen Long, a partner at consulting firm Plenum, said the good old days of barbaric growth are gone. “

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

