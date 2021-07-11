Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Release Date, Price, Specifications, etc.





The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be the first foldable to actually break into the mainstream, if rumors about its pricing, especially its increased durability, apply.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is a quick turnaround from the original Galaxy Z Flip and has become a true flagship phone with only a few of the original obvious mistakes fixed. But it wasn’t a revolutionary leap for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to surpass the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be nearby, the larger cover display has great potential, and the addition of dust and water resistance shakes many users who find the foldable fragile for everyday use. May help.

Some of this comes down to Samsung marketing, this phone should be considered the ideal version of what Apple tried to sell on the iPhone 12 mini. It’s a mobile phone that fits easily in your pocket, but unlike the mini, you don’t have to give up the convenience of a large screen.

We have to wait for how Samsung is shaping the marketing of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but in the meantime, we have our own research to provide everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Collected all leaks and rumors with, including planned release date, price, design, specifications and more.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be available in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 series. According to recent rumors, this Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 11th. The date was announced by the reliable leaker @FrontTron and the Korean site Digital Daily.

The original Galaxy Z Flip was launched in February 2020, followed immediately by the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in August 2020. Early rumors suggested that Samsung could ship the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the spring, but after that it’s August. It will be your favorite odds and will definitely match the rest of Samsung’s release calendar.

Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, one of the most anticipated updates on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is price. Rumor has it that the foldable price will drop by 14-20%, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting at $ 1,160 to $ 1,1249. It doesn’t push it into the budget phone territory, but it’s a welcome change from its predecessor, $ 1,449, and it’s just like the starting price of high-end flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max. to place.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (@Evleaks))

The more minimal price cuts are again due to Leaker @FrontTron, suggesting a price cut of about 14% for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Meanwhile, Samsung reported in June that its source showed a 20% price cut for Samsung’s next generation. Foldable to drop the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to about $ 1,160.

Everyone guesses which one is right at this point, but the consensus that the foldable price will go down is certainly welcome. Neither is surprising, as Samsung has reduced each Galaxy S21 model by $ 200 this year compared to the Galaxy S20 model. That amount matches the forecast from @FrontTron, but the percentage more closely matches the forecast from Sam Mobiles. In any case, it seems that you can expect a more affordable foldable, and pricing was an expert consensus on why foldables couldn’t keep up.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (@Evleaks)) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 design

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn’t seem to support major redesigns, but some future changes can have a significant impact on usability. This includes addressing the two biggest complaints about its predecessor, a small cover display and a lack of dust or water resistance.

It’s certainly understandable that Samsung couldn’t offer IP-rated foldables, even in the first or second generation, but that makes it difficult to sell them to flagship phone buyers. We are getting used to the IP68 rating. This means that accidental flooding in pools and lakes does not result in the immediate death penalty for mobile phones. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is unlikely to reach that mark, but according to SamMobile, the phone’s IP rating means some degree of water resistance and dust resistance. Everything that helps alleviate the fear of folding durability is a step in the right direction.

(Image credit: @evleaks)

Looking at the stamps on the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the stamps are generous, but the Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to be more than twice the size of the external display. This could be an update that changes the phone game. The Z Flip 5Gs display serves more than just checking the time. However, rendering will show a full notification on the new display. It’s large enough to be used as a selfie finder taken with the rear camera of a mobile phone, a feature of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that is almost impossible to navigate properly due to the size of the display.

On a purely aesthetic front, the rendering shows that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 adopts a two-tone scheme similar to that seen on the Pixel 6. The top of the phone with dual rear cameras will be black in all variations Place the lens vertically and the flash below it. The rest of the body will be one of four colors. These look like dark green, violet, beige and black. However, there are color changes in the rendering, making it difficult to identify the exact shade.

(Image credit: Evan Blass (@Evleaks)) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor or Snapdragon 888 Plus and Exynos 2100 (international version). However, there are no clear rumors about this yet.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could fall into 128GB of storage instead of the 256GB that the current model has, but there is also talk of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite or Galaxy Z Flip 3FE models. Lower storage tier. Given the rumored price cuts, Samsung could stick to 8GB of RAM. This is the minimum for 2021’s flagship Android phones, but it doesn’t matter.

Finally, the battery is rumored to remain at 3,330mAh, which is about the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The phone didn’t work very well in our battery tests, but the actual usage isn’t bad, and there’s reason to believe that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will improve with a battery of the same size. Importantly, a cover display with a larger and more convenient panel can reduce the load more from the more power-consuming interior display.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 outlook

A review of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G thought it would be a blueprint for future small flagship phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be ready to take on its mantle if people realize the potential.

The iPhone 12 mini and, to a lesser extent, the Asus Zenfone 8 offer flagship specs in a form factor that’s easier to put in your pocket. But the Galaxy Z Flip can bring even better pocket capacity without sacrificing the large-screen experience that has become virtually undisputed.

Despite the rumored price cuts, it could still be the biggest hang for potential buyers of this phone. These pocket phones I mentioned start at $ 699 and $ 599, respectively, and cost about half the discounted price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

That said, I think there will be a slight increase in foldable products this year for two main reasons. The first is price cuts. It’s not enough for everyone, but it helps, and of course, the inevitable sale means that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be $ 999 in time. Another big factor is that folding is something that users need to experience in order to appreciate it. If you look at them in the store and see them being used by others, you beat the new buyer.

