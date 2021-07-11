The new search engine promises a more private and ad-free experience. Will you pay $ 5 a month to use it?





(KTLA) Google has long been a search leader and it’s free, but you still have to deal with things like advertising and tracking. Now, a new search engine named Neeva is betting that people will pay for a more private, ad-free experience.

“If the product is free, we’re actually the product,” explains Neeva co-founder and former Google employee Sridhar Ramaswamy. We talked via Skype about his new search engine and his previous year at Google, where he was the best advertising executive.

“I think Neeva is less competitive with Google and offers an alternative to people,” says Ramaswamy.

Neeva is ad-free and privacy is protected. It still keeps track of your search, but only to improve your results. If you prefer, you can turn off tracking altogether in your settings.

“None of your information is sold to advertisers,” Ramaswamy said.

Neeva charges users $ 4.95 per month to use search engines. This is something that most people are absolutely unfamiliar with. However, payments for Spotify, Netflix, in-app purchases, etc. are gradually becoming standard.

Harry McCracken, Technology Editor at Fast Company, said:

He profiled the launch of Neeva.

In the end, it will probably result in search results. In my one week test, Neeva’s results were actually pretty good. They’re simpler than Google and have no ads anywhere, which makes it somewhat easier to filter the results.

I switched my default search engine to Neeva for the time being, but I’m doing the same search on Google so I don’t miss anything important. I also miss some of Google’s built-in features like maps and all of Google’s information that makes the results feel more personalized.

Neeva says they are constantly improving their results, especially local ones that don’t seem to exist at this time.

It also has some unique features, such as the ability to customize news settings, bookmark results to what’s called Spaces (useful for planning your trip), and search for various online services such as email and Google Drive. You can combine the results. And Dropbox.

Personally, I’m not ready to allow Neeva to index all the most personal information contained in these locations, but I like the idea of ​​being able to manage everything in one search box. .. I’m surprised that Google doesn’t offer this option, as so many people who use search also have Gmail and drives.

In conclusion, it’s worth checking out Neeva. Not only do they offer new users a generous free trial of at least 3 months, but they can also earn more free months by taking a tour of their features and more.

“Being customer first and getting paid by our customers allows us to focus on what you need,” Ramaswamy concludes.

