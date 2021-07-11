Huawei Invests $ 150 Million in Human Resources Development





Huawei, an ICT infrastructure and smart device provider, recently announced Seeds for the Future Program 2.0 at the Tech and Sustainability: Everyone’s Included forum.

Through this program, the company will invest $ 150 million in digital talent development over the next five years, expecting more than 3 million profits, a Sunday press release said.

The forum, held in Sehnzhen, China, was co-sponsored by Huawei and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Technologies for promoting sustainability and building a more comprehensive and environmentally friendly world with the participation of representatives from Huawei, IUCN, World Economic Forum, Carbon Disclosure Project, Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative and Singapore Institute for International Affairs Discussed the role of.

In response to the forum, Huawei Asia Pacific hosted the APAC Media Virtual Roundtable Conference focused on addressing digital inclusion and sustainable development in the region. Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President Jay Chen has announced Huawei’s plans to develop more than 40,000 ICT talent over the next five years through multiple programs, including Seeds for the Future in the region.

“In the digital economy, digital talent is playing an increasingly important role in driving digital transformation and economic growth. Access to education is essential to create opportunities to support sustainable and equitable development. Because of the pandemic, we are moving the program online and opening it up to more talented students than ever before, “said Jay Chen.

According to a 2020 report by UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), about 2.2 billion people under the age of 25 still lack internet connectivity at home. To improve the situation, Huawei is committed to helping develop digital talent in the countries in which it operates. In 2008, Huawei launched human resources development programs through scholarships, technical contests and digital skills training, and has invested more than US $ 150 million in these programs. Since then, Huawei has benefited more than 1.54 million people from more than 150 countries.

The Seeds for the Future program, launched in Bangladesh in 2014, is also designed to inspire local talent and encourage them to tackle digital challenges. To date, approximately 6,000 students have participated in this program in Bangladesh.

In addition, Huawei has partnered with local online learning platform Bijoy Digital to better provide digital equipment to students, to promote distance learning during pandemics, with T & T High School in the capital and branches throughout Bangladesh. Provided a digital solution to. Other human resources development programs for Bangladesh companies include ICT competition, ICT academies, and digital training buses in collaboration with various private and public sector organizations and institutions. The programs so far have benefited many young students in Bangladesh.

Huawei is a solid enabler in the Asia Pacific region to build a comprehensive talent ecosystem. The Huawei ASEAN Academy was launched in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia in 2019 and has trained more than 100,000 people to prepare for the digital future. Huawei has built collaborations with about 200 universities in Asia Pacific.

Huawei is a global provider of information and communication technology infrastructure and smart devices.

Huawei is committed to delivering digital to everyone, homes and organizations for a fully connected and intelligent world with integrated solutions across four key domains: telecom networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services. It is working.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services is both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, Huawei creates lasting value for our customers, empowers people, enriches family life and inspires innovation in organizations of all forms and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. Huawei has invested heavily in basic research and is focused on innovation to move the world forward. With more than 194,000 employees, we operate in more than 170 countries and territories. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a privately owned company wholly owned by its employees.

As a leading localized global ICT solution provider, Huawei has been working closely with ICT industry, carriers and regional partners for the past 21 years to bring and contribute to people’s technical benefits. We have realized the dream of “Digital Bangladesh”. To society through various CSR programs. Huawei is in Bangladesh for Bangladesh! This is a call for Huawei’s actions in Bangladesh, a collaborative way of thinking and way of life.

For more information, please visit www.huawei.com or follow https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechBD/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/143432/huawei-to-invest-150m-in-talent-development The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos