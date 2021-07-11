The world’s first long-distance solar power vehicle Lightyear One is released, defeating Tesla





A mission-driven company based in the Netherlands launches the world’s first EV-efficient long-range solar electric vehicle Lightyear One, which consumes only 83 Wh / km 2-3 times less energy than any other electric vehicle in the world market. And defeated the electric car maker Tesla. This means redefining mobility as the prototype travels 710 km on a single battery charge and reaches technology performance milestones. Drive for several months without charging. It’s clean and convenient. “

[Credit: Lightyear]

After four years of hard work and in-house development, this is a very important engineering and technical milestone. In a press release, Lightyear CEO and co-founder Rex Hefsroot truly demonstrates that we can validate the performance of our patented technology and fulfill our promise to deploy the most efficient electric vehicles.

In addition, the prototype has a range of over 710 km and consumes only 85 Wh / km at 85 km per hour. Even the most efficient electric vehicles on the market today consume about 50% more energy at this relatively slow speed.

The world’s first long-range solar electric vehicle completed 441 miles (710 km) in a test drive with a single 60 kWh battery charge. Lightyear has achieved important technical milestones by demonstrating long-range performance on test trucks, with electric vehicles having the lowest emissions, the lowest charging frequency, and 7,000-20,000 km of free, effortless clean solar. I added that it works with. Range, year.

“On a sunny day, 45 miles is an additional range. In this case, it was a slightly cloudy day. A few hours of fine weather from the solar panel, for a total of about 3.4 kWh. That’s about 25 miles, “said Lightyear’s CEO. “We definitely exceeded these very early expectations, for example, we know we can improve aerodynamics, powertrains, brakes, suspension, etc.,” he added.

Automakers have elaborated on their focus on making positive changes to the planet. That’s why we’ve created an off-the-grid, clean and convenient mobility solution that allows drivers to move around without impact. To maximize efficiency, Lightyear used Bridgestone’s low rolling resistance tires, giving the car a low drag coefficient of less than 0.20. Hoefsloot said, “We turned to the most efficient inverters on the planet to build the Lightyear One. The solar roof of EV cars is made of 53 square feet of solar cells, so we don’t have to go to the charging station. Even if you can drive for up to several months.

The driver can “jump over the grid”

This car was put together by an award-winning expert on the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. The virtual event calls on innovators around the world to contribute to the field of innovation by designing solar-powered vehicles and powering the world’s most difficult vehicles. Landscape. The team expects drivers to “jump over the grid”, reduce their reliance on charging stations, and reduce the load on the electrical grid. Production of the car is scheduled to begin in early 2022, with 946 units produced in the first year before it is fully picked up by 2024.

Image: Light-year

