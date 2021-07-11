Billionaire Richard Branson arrives in space on his ship





Truth or Consequences, New Mexico-Swashback ring entrepreneur Richard Branson jumped into space on his own winged rocket ship on Sunday for the most daring adventure ever.

Almost 71-year-old Branson and his five crew members from the Virgin Galactic Space Travel Agency reach an altitude of about 53 miles (88 km) in the New Mexican Desert, experience weightlessness for three to four minutes, and Earth. And then skated safely on the runway landing.

Overall, it was magical, delighted Branson said after returning home on a sleek white spaceplane named Unity.

A short up-and-down flight of the rocket ship’s portion is intended as a credible plug for Virgin Galactic, which will begin accepting paid customers in just about 15 minutes, or Alan Shepard’s first US space flight in 1961. It was about the same length as it was. About next year’s Joy Ride.

Branson became the first person to explode on his own spaceship, defeating Bezos in nine days. He also became the second Septure Genarian to go to space. (Astronaut John Glenn rode the shuttle in 1998 at the age of 77.)

A catamaran with Unity underneath took off in the first stages of the flight, with about 500 people watching, including Branson’s family. Unity then left the mothership at an altitude of about 8 1/2 miles (13 km), fired the engine, and reached Mach 3, or more than three times the speed of sound, when it pierced the edge of space.

The audience cheered, jumped into the air and hugged when the rocket-powered plane landed. He went out on the runway and ran towards his family, hugging his wife and children, scooping up his three grandchildren in his arms and raising his fists.

That was an amazing achievement, said former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, a former commander of the International Space Station, from a bystander. I’m very happy with what this open door leads to now. That wonderful moment.

Virgin Galactic, with only a few crew members, has previously conducted three test flights into space.

The founders of London-born glamorous Virgin Atlantic weren’t supposed to fly until the end of this summer. However, after Bezos announced plans to launch his rocket into space from Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing on the moon, he assigned himself to a previous flight. Branson denied that he was trying to outperform Bezos.

Branson, who tried to surf the English Channel with a kite and go around the world with a hot-air balloon before boarding, signed the astronaut’s logbook and cracked it wisely. Branson’s name. Sir Richard Branson. Astronaut Double-Oh one. License to the thrill.

SpaceXs Elon Musk, one of Branson’s main rivals in space travel racing among the wealthiest men in the world, came to New Mexico to witness Branson’s flight via Twitter, Godspeed. Ta!

Bezos also sent a wish for a safe and successful flight, but he also listed on Twitter how he believed his company’s vehicles would be better.

Bezos Blue Origin will send tourists across the so-called Karman Line, 62 miles (100 km) above Earth, recognized by the International Aerospace Federation as a space threshold.

However, NASA, the Air Force, the Federal Aviation Administration, and some astrophysicists believe that the boundary between atmosphere and space begins 50 miles (80 km) above.

Branson and his crew are at risk in 2007, when three workers died in a rocket motor test in the Mojave Desert, California, and one pilot died during a test flight when a Virgin Galactic rocket-powered aircraft broke. It was emphasized when he was seriously injured. Other.

Branson, a showman, insisted on a global live stream of Sunday morning flights, inviting celebrities and former space station astronauts to the Spaceport America base in New Mexico.

R & B singer Khalid played the new single New Normal in favor of the dawn of space travel, and CBS late show host Stephen Colbert was the master of the ceremony.

Returning to Earth, he announced a two-seat sweepstakes lottery on a Virgin Galactic excursion as tourist flights began.

Virgin Galactic has already booked over 600 bookings from space travelers, with tickets initially priced at $ 250,000 per ticket. Blue Origin is waiting for a Bezos flight before announcing the ticket price.

Kerianne Flynn, who signed up to fly with Virgin Galactic in 2011, had butterflies prior to the launch on Sunday.

I don’t think there is anything like going there and looking back at the earth. She said that was what I was most excited about. She added: I hope the next generation will be able to explore what is there. “

Musks SpaceX, which has already launched astronauts on NASA’s space station and is building ships on the Moon and Mars, plans to take tourists more than just a short trip up and down. Instead, they orbit the globe for days and the cost of seats will be in the millions. Its first private flight is set for September.

Musk himself does not promise to go to space soon.

Former NASA astronaut Chris Ferguson, who commanded the last shuttle flight 10 years ago, talked about its all-new horizon, new opportunities, and new destinations. He is currently working at Boeing, which is test-flying his own space capsule.

Ferguson added that this is really like the arrival of commercial air travel just 100 years later. There is a lot of waiting on the wings.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Dan reported from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/virgin-galactics-richard-branson-flying-rocket-space-78779340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos