



What are you looking for online? Cinch House examined Google search volume data to see what the most popular meals in each state were. Let’s take a look at some samples and see how to make them plant-based.

“Biscuits and gravies” was the most Google-searched breakfast food in several states. Check out these plant-based versions:

The West Coast states were excited about breakfast burritos and lunch and dinner burritos. Check out these plant-based favorites:

Sushi was the largest increase in lunch items during the pandemic. People love sushi. Here are some of our favorite vegan sushi recipes:

Iowa and Missouri are looking for meatloaf entrees. Here are some great meatloaf picks:

What kind of food are people looking for? Greek food saw a big boost with an 82% increase during the pandemic.

Learn how to cook plant-based meals at home

Reducing meat intake and eating more plant-based foods can help with chronic inflammation, heart health, mental health, fitness goals, nutritional needs, allergies, intestinal health, and more. is known! Dairy intake is also associated with many health problems, including acne, hormonal imbalances, cancer, and prostate cancer, and has many side effects.

If you are interested in more plant-based meals, we highly recommend downloading the Food Monsters app, which contains over 15,000 delicious recipes. This is the largest plant-based recipe resource that helps reduce environmental footprints, save animals and become healthy. And while you’re in it, we encourage you to learn about the environmental and health benefits of a plant-based diet as well.

The resources to get started are:

