Newer versions of Windows help Microsoft grow in the cloud





Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a $ 2 trillion market capitalization company, but there are no signs of an immediate slowdown. For such a big company, revenue continues to grow and innovate at an alarming rate. Recently, the software giant announced a new version of the dominant PC operating system. In the Fool Live episode, recorded June 16, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Brian Withers discuss future Windows 11 and the potential to further boost Microsoft’s bottom line.

Toby Bordelon: Well, when it comes to cash, let’s move on to Microsoft, a company that has a lot of it and makes a lot of it. What I would like to talk about here is the very interesting thing that has happened in the last few weeks. Some news about the new version of Windows. In addition to Windows 10 updates, what we’ve seen over the last few years is that Windows 10 has two major updates each year. But this looks like a newer version of Windows, and there’s what we actually call Windows 11. We didn’t expect this. Microsoft has made comments in the past suggesting that Windows 10 will be the last version of Windows, and that’s just an update from there. This is really interesting. There is not much information yet on how it will be sold and how it will be sold. I guess they would do what they did in Windows 10. This means that users will be renewed for free and may incur PC and enterprise license fees if they purchase a new computer. It will be built into the cost, that’s what it is.

But one of the most interesting possibilities to wonder if you’ll get here is whether to ultimately consider Windows as a consumer subscription, or at least a part of Windows. Maybe it’s built into Office 365, an Office subscription suite for both businesses and consumers. That would be really interesting. They have done so with many services. Office-Available as a subscription, Xbox-Available as a subscription, you can access your game with both the online versions of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. Can you see that in Windows? I don’t know, but it would be interesting to make the final leap to Microsoft’s subscription services. Here are some screenshots on the web. You can see it. It looks more modern and sophisticated from what we see, but there is nothing official yet. A Windows event will be held on June 24th. I hope you can answer all the questions at that point, but I’ll look at it from now on. Interesting news here.

Brian Wizards: Yeah. Toby, it’s really cool to go back to the 11th version of the original business that started the company, it’s pretty exciting. Looking at Microsoft, it’s one of the $ 1 trillion loved ones, and when we dig deeper, I was really surprised that Microsoft’s addressable market is at $ trillion. Even if they are as big as Microsoft, their market they are working on is quite large. What is Mr. Softy’s biggest growth engine that investors should pay attention to?

Bordelon: Well, I think the big things you have to look at are cloud computing and Azure in particular. Server and cloud products increased 26% year-over-year and Azure increased 50% in the previous quarter. This is amazing.That ’s what it ’s really promoting. [the business] For now, it’s the cloud. So you’ll see that you’re migrating Windows to a subscription and making it part of the cloud, then embedding it in the cloud and trying to add some premium options to your operating system. Overall revenue from Microsoft increased 90% in the previous quarter. In addition, $ 2 trillion in revenue growth was 90% year-over-year. It’s hard to find a problem with it. It’s a great company because all parts of their business seem to be working right now, and I think there are still some opportunities here as big as it is.

Wither: It’s just amazing. That’s great, Toby, thank you for the update.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

