Meet Jigsaw: Google Intelligence

It’s no secret that Google works with intelligence agencies on a regular basis.

They are known NSA subcontractors. They launched Google Earth using the CIA spy satellite network. The revolving doors of their executive suites with DARPA are well known.

In the wake of the Capitol event on January 6, the FBI used Google’s location data to attract attendees with just a valid Gmail address and smartphone login.

It’s a clear reminder that carrying a tracking device with a Google login, even with the SIM card removed, can mean the difference between freedom in the Great Reset era and orange jumpsuits.

However, Google also operates its own internal intelligence agency, complete with foreign regime change activities currently applied domestically.

And they have been doing so unaffected for over a decade.

From Google Ideas to Google Regime Change

In 2010, Google CEO Eric Schmidt created Google Ideas. At a typical Silicon Valley Newspeak, ideas were sold as thought / execution tanks for studying problems at the crossroads of technology and geopolitics.

Wise readers are familiar with this thinking / execution formula, such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the World Economic Forum’s draft policy papers (thinking), and the three-letter institutions doing (doing) them.

Also, in a typical Silicon Valley way, Google wanted to streamline this process, bring everything in-house, and recreate the world with its own image.

To lead Google Ideas, Schmidt tapped a man named Jared Cohen.

He wouldn’t have been able to choose a better person for work as a member with the Council on Foreign Relations and the Rhodes Scholarship card, Cohen is the eerie person of the textbook globalist. The State Department definitely approved his stupid qualification, as both Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton registered Cohen and defeated the foreign governments they disapproved.

The role of Google Ideas in the 2014 Ukrainian regime change operation is well documented. And before that, their role in defeating Mubarak in Egypt was revealed by Stratfor Leak.

These days, Google Ideas’ role in attempts to overthrow Assad in Syria is due to the frequently quoted Hillary Clinton email leak.

Please wait. However, my team will launch a tool on Sunday to publicly track and map asylum in Syria and asylum from any part of the government.

Our logic behind this is that while many people are tracking atrocities, no one visually represents and maps asylum.

Given how difficult it is to get information into Syria today, we are partnering with Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera will take primary ownership of the tools we have built, track and validate the data and broadcast it to Syria. I’ve attached some visuals that show what the tool looks like. Please keep this very close and let us know if you have any issues that you think need to be explained or considered before releasing. We believe this can have a significant impact.

-Jared Cohen to State Department officials, July 25, 2012

With so much evidence, Google Ideas is certainly obsolete. Indeed, Jared Cohen was quickly kicked out of his position as one of America’s greatest Big Tech darlings for crimes against humanity, right?

of course not!

Why do you abandon all that hard work when you can change and shift your regime change business to domestic goals?

Google Jigsaw USA Psyop Edition

Google Ideas has been renamed to Google Jigsawin 2015 after many years of bad news and controversy aimed at performing psychological manipulation in the United States.

But everything that went through data mining and the overthrow of Middle Eastern countries wasn’t just abandoned. Rather, Jigsaw reuses its internal psychological operations program (codenamed Operation Abdullah) to target right-wing conspiracy theorists instead, as revealed by privacy researcher Rob Blacksman. did.

Jigsaw puzzles use a technique called redirection to enter data into outbound links and try to discourage potential thinking criminals from seeing the wrong idea.

Undoubtedly, redirecting is more than manipulating search engine results. Manipulating the search content based on the query string is one thing, but to target the searcher’s own psychology, you need the exact psychological profile of the person doing the search.

Google also has a psychedelic profile, thanks to a centralized Google login. Auxiliary services such as Android phones, Gmail accounts, YouTube, and even kids via Google Classroom.

You don’t have to use Google’s search engine to enter weaponized data. In fact, search alone uses far less aggressive metadata than mobile phones.

Readers are encouraged to visit the Jigsaw site. A study of how to use a front-end design to sneak a visitor because a snippet of JavaScript code ensures that the cursor is tracked in the spotlight during the visit.

Jigsaw’s front-end design team has a clear message for you: there is no place to hide.

This site also uses another intelligence tradecraft known as Transfer. This is a simple psychological tactic of shifting the blame from yourself to the target.

The four subheaders on the Jigsaw home page, disinformation, censorship, toxicity, and violent extremeism show that this tactic is working.

No media source is better than the information provided by MSM and the Google search engine.

Big Tech is at the forefront of destroying freedom of speech through strong censorship, including Google.

Psychological manipulation tactics used by the crowd of social justice undoubtedly instill toxicity in those exposed to them.

And, as explained in this article, Google’s well-documented history of participating in the bloody regime change is an example of a violent extremist textbook.

Still, Jigsaw touts itself to combat these social illnesses. Of course, you can’t go far from the truth, as Google’s previous company tagline, Don’t Be Evil, was a similar reversal of reality.

And yes, change-government enthusiast Jared Cohen is still the CEO of Google Jigsaw. In fact, Jigsaw, LLC was clearly reinstated in-house as of October 2020.

At the end

As explained in a previous article, a vast range of state-controlled Panopticons are now outsourced to big tech companies.

Call this phenomenon a public-private partnership. It’s called a great reset. Call it Agenda 2030, or Agenda 21, or stakeholder capitalism, or any other euphemism that these unfortunate oligarchy dreamed of selling the New Federation technocrats to the public.

Pseudo-independence of intelligence services from the state is only an essential prerequisite for their full globalization.

In addition, the Biden administration is trying to reclassify half of the country as a domestic radical, playing a key role in helping companies like Google identify Public Enemy # 1 using vast data weaponization programs. That is a well-known fact.

You are.

There is no silver bullet solution to this problem. Almost all household appliances can be abused at very low levels. Even the Internet itself is a long-standing military intelligence activity.

But this does not mean that any action other than becoming Luddite is meaningless!

If data is new oil, it’s time to shut down your well:

If possible, refrain from using Google Mail, documents, or search.

Look for alternative social media and content creation platforms.

If you need to rely heavily on Apple or Google for login and closed source apps on your smartphone, consider alternatives that respect your privacy.

Familiarize yourself with common data acquisition tactics and take action when possible.

The complete list of meaningful actions is beyond the scope of this post (or a single blog entry about it), but here are some important points:

You cannot opt ​​out of mass surveillance by the government. However, we knowingly agree with most forms of privatized information gathering.

Take the first step and revoke your consent.

