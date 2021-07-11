Why the Bydens War against Big Tech is going in the wrong direction





It’s ironic that when Washington, DC politicians disagree with almost anything, one problem they all agree on is to attack Big Tech, the most profitable company. After President Biden appointed legal scholar and technical critic Lina Khan as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in March 2021, Biden signed an executive order on July 9 to monitor and collect the FTC. Requested that rules be established for the use of large platforms. Create rules that prohibit user data and unfair competition methods that can harm SMEs. This follows a parliamentary hearing in August last year, when both Democrats and Republicans attacked Big Tech’s four CEOs after attacking them.

Benefits of digital giants

CNBC commentator Jim Cramer kindly and politely urged politicians around the world to stop doing more harm than good, support working companies, and stop attacks on July 8. , I talked to many people. Maybe stop shaking off the winner and chase after the bad actor instead.

It can be hard to remember that in the bipartisan poison that is currently being directed at Big Tech, these companies have grown just because they have generously benefited us all. In just 20 years, digital companies have helped us work, communicate, move, shop, play and watch games, get health care and education, and raise children more easily, easily and quickly. I did. Enjoying, reading, listening to music, watching theaters and movies, worshiping, in short, living. Former corporate giants IBM or GE are not comparable to digital giants and are declining simply because they use the same digital technology but couldn’t offer such benefits. (See Figure 1).

Digital giants have grown due to different ways of doing things

Digital giants have won the market by creating value in a variety of ways, not just digital technology. Rather than the industrial era focusing on internal efficiency and output, the main digital concern is on the outside. In short, it’s an obsession with creating value and results for customers and users. Instead of starting with what they could sell to their customers, digital companies went back from what they needed and saw how it was delivered in a sustainable way. Instead of simply top-level leadership, leadership that creates fresh value is encouraged throughout the organization. Instead of tightly controlling individuals who report to their bosses, self-organizing teams throughout the organization use their talents and imagination to create value. Instead of a steep hierarchy of corporate authority in the industrial era, digital enterprises tend to be organized in a horizontal network of capabilities. In this way, the concept of central management in the industrial era was overturned.

Companies that operated in an industrial-era way like IBM and companies that practiced innovation theaters like GE weren’t comparable to digital giants. It was like a battle between a knife and an automatic rifle. As companies use new ways to create value, they can move faster, operate more efficiently, mobilize more resources, attract more people and use them more effectively, and attract more customers. It’s easy to earn, enjoy higher market capitalization, and get plenty of resources. Protect their interests by working with regulators. The network effect allows digital winners to continue to grow, but the once dominant industrial age companies continue to splatter. If private and public sector organizations do not abolish management practices in the industrial era, they are at risk of irrelevant decline or complete extinction.

Bigness is unique to the digital age

We are living in a new economic era. The era of digital and digital giants is a symbol of this fact. These reflect the enormous profits and revenues that digital generates, the exponential growth that digital enables, and the competitive threat to traditionally controlled businesses.

The size is unique to the digital economy. In markets with highly scalable assets, Haskell and Westlake wrote in Capitalism Without Capital (Princeton, 2017). The reward for the runner-up is often small. If Google’s search algorithm is optimal and almost infinitely scalable, why use Yahoo? Winner-Take-All scenarios can be standard. Dividing Google into 10 small Googles and requiring users to go to another small Google for different types of searches will destroy much of Google’s ease and convenience.

Lina Kerns Ale Law Review Article

The new FTC chair, Lina Khan, got a lot of attention through the 2017 student article Yale Law Review’s Amazons Antitrust Paradox. This shows that the company must have done something wrong, attacking its magnitude as bad in nature. Such critics may have overlooked the essential trends of the digital economy.

Kahn’s article also tends to ignore the degree of competition between Big Tech. For many purposes, Wikipedia is a more reliable source of knowledge than Google. Amazon and Google fight each other in search. There is no final placement. The game is in progress.

The Kahns article attacks Amazon with a long-term strategy for innovation and a willingness to abandon short-term profits for long-term profits. Such criticisms are serious to customers as most large companies focus too short-term and use share buybacks to reward shareholders and executives to make up for the lack of true growth and innovation. It’s weird when you’re spending a lot of money. And society.

The abolition of SEC Rule 10B-18, introduced in 1982, is directly linked to rampant short-termism, income inequality, and self-trading by executives, far more than trying to scale Big Tech to the right scale. Is an urgent issue. Let’s be clear. Investing in innovation and value creation is a good thing. Innovation failure and value extraction are bad.

Big Tech Defects

Still, Big Tech isn’t perfect. The Wall Street Journal records cases where Amazon used insider knowledge gained from operating the platform to compete with its partners in areas such as diapers, furniture, cameras, and tripods.

Big Tech would be wise to refrain from winning any conflict in the market. Consider another case of Alibaba. Chinese respond to Amazon as a one-stop shopping destination, suggests business professor Julian Birkinshaw. Unlike Amazon, Alibaba does not manufacture its own products and therefore does not compete with its suppliers. Alibaba deliberately abandons short-term money-making opportunities to support its pursuit of long-term growth.

Big tech options

Big Tech faces two main options. They can continue to act as if nothing went wrong, hoping that it will take a long time for government action to become a reality. Alternatively, they can take positive steps to regulate themselves with a new commitment to act in honor and not to do evil. The latter course of action will be smarter and less painful. Regulations are imminent. The only question is whether the Big 4 will do it themselves or will they do it.

Figure 1

Figure 1: Financial status as of May 2021

Stephen Denning

