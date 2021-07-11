



India’s first 5G network Realme is still under test and identifies 5G as a growth trend. The company cites Google data as 5G-related searches increased by 70% and YouTube searches increased by 115% between May 2020 and May this year.

According to the company, the upgrade cycle is about two years, so if you buy a 5G phone, you can use it on your 5G network before moving to the next model. By the end of 2026, 26% of domestic mobile subscribers will be using 5G networks, according to a report by Ericsson, which is building networks in collaboration with Indian carriers.

Realme wants to offer 5G phones at an affordable price, and said earlier this year that all phones would be expensive. Over 20,000 Indian Rupees (270/225 euros) are compatible with next generation networks. Currently, the company has revised that figure to Rs 15,000 ($ 200/170 euros).

This has already happened, so the Narzo 30 5G Expenses, which started a few weeks ago, is Rs 16,000. And that is not the bottom either. Realme is working on the development of 5G phones under 10,000 rupees ($ 135/115 euros).

There are also high-end models, with multiple Realme GT phones coming to India this quarter. The Realme GT5G is the recently released X7 Max 5 GIs version of GT Neo, which arrived before Diwali.

According to the company, the company has already succeeded in that effort. Realme is India’s number one 5G smartphone brand, accounting for 28% of the market in May, according to countermeasure survey data.

Realme has invested $ 300 million in the development of 5G products over two years. In fact, 90% of R & D budget is spent on 5G products.

Sourcelink Realme promises even cheaper 5G phones, more Narzo and GT models for India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://illinoisnewstoday.com/realme-promises-even-cheaper-5g-phones-more-narzo-and-gt-models-for-india/293806/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos