Cyberpunk 2077 was the most popular PS4 game in June

PlayStation announced the most downloaded PS4, PS5, and PS VR games in June. Not surprisingly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the most popular PS5 title. Even more surprising, Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded PS4 game last month, even after a messy launch and removal from the PSN store.

As always, Sony published a blog listing the most downloaded games last month. It’s not a shock to see new big games like Ratchet & Crank and FIFA 21 at the top of the chart, split into US / Canada and Europe. The new Ratchet & Clank is one of the few true PS5 exclusive products and is very good. So it makes sense that it is so popular.

Read more: All major games will only be released on next-generation consoles

However, Cyberpunk 2077, which leads the PS4 chart, has caught my attention in both the United States and Europe. First, the game returned to the PSN store on June 21st. In other words, we achieved this number one spot in a short time. Another point is that many people want to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, even after bugs, glitches and other issues. (Or if the game is a backward compatible PS5.)

What makes this even wilder is that Sony itself warns people not to buy Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4. This notification can be found on the game store page.

Important Notice: Users will continue to experience performance issues with this game. We do not recommend purchasing it for use with PS4 systems.

G / O media may receive fees

However, it seems that enough people don’t care or read the store page, and Cyberpunk 2077 became the most downloaded PS4 game in June.

Last month, the most downloaded game in most regions and consoles was Resident Evil Village. I think Lady Dimitresque helped me a lot.

If you want to read the entire chart, check out the official PlayStations blog post listing the most downloaded games in June 2021.

