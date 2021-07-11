HP, Microsoft, Google, etc.





After a year of distance learning, it’s a pretty unavoidable fact that your child may now need a laptop. However, between actual classes and homework, it may be easier (or at least more reassuring) to equip your child with their laptop so that they don’t have to interrupt their work. Just a few years ago, buying a laptop for kids might seem overkill, but today it’s easy for many parents. We used to talk about the best tablets for kids, but now we want to help parents choose the best laptops for their kids.

Fortunately, buying a children’s laptop in 2021 doesn’t mean investing in a unit that costs thousands of dollars. Instead, brands such as HP, Microsoft, and Acer offer very affordable laptops that can withstand the ups and downs and falls that a child may pass through a notebook. Plus, as more and more companies make Chromebooks and Windows laptops, it’s never been easier to find the right option for your child’s needs, without the need for arms or legs.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up eight of our favorite kids laptops so your child can make the following choices:

1. Lenovo Chromebook C330 laptop

It’s easy to choose a Chromebook for your child’s laptop because you like it because of its ease of use and obviously cheap cost. It happens that Lenovo’s Chromebook C330 is our overall best choice. Thanks to the convertible keyboard, both tablets and laptops are not only really price-friendly, they are also very durable and will definitely make your parents happy. In addition, the C330 is lightweight, fast-charging, fast-starting, and comes with a touch screen. It’s a great option for your little child to grow up over the years.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 Kids Laptop

Purchase: Lenovo Chromebook C330 Kids Laptop $ 259.99

2. ASUS L210 laptop

With about 10 hours of battery life, 64 GB of storage, and a 11.6-inch display, the ASUS L210 is the perfect runner-up laptop for kids. ASUS offers the L210 smartly in both Windows and Chromebook configurations, offering options for users who need some flexibility. No matter which laptop you choose, you’ll have a computer that’s perfect for continuous distance learning, and a durable, lightweight option that’s perfect for carrying around to school or doing your homework. ..

ASUS L210 Kids Laptop

Purchase: ASUS L210 Kids Laptop $ 229.11

3. HP Stream laptop for kids

If your teens need something after junior high school, the HP Stream Kids Laptop is a very useful option as it includes 365 days of full access to Microsoft Office 365. That year of Office access makes it easy for kids to create Powerpoint and paper in Word. In addition, the 11.6-inch display features 32 GB of storage and 14 hours of battery life in a convenient, portable package. HP Stream is designed to be child-friendly, and while sons and daughters may have said goodbye to distance learning, it’s still a great device for young people.

HP Stream Kids Laptop

Purchase: HP StreamKids Laptop $ 229.99

4. Acer Chromebook Spin311 Laptop

Made of extremely durable gorilla glass, the Acers Chromebook Spin 311 is the perfect kids laptop if your child isn’t the most watchful person in the world. The tablet-to-computer hybrid feature is a significant bonus for anyone who wants to give their kids a little more variety on their laptop. The Chromebook’s capabilities allow spins to start faster than a regular computer, but weigh 2.21 pounds and are lighter than a child’s textbook.

Acer Chromebook Spin311 Kids Laptop

Purchase: Acer Chromebook Spin311 Kids Laptop $ 180.96

5. Lenovo Chromebook Duet2-in-1 Laptop

The Lenovo Duet Chromebook is a great option for your child to grow with a fully removable keyboard. Tablet features can be used for simple tasks at a young age, before adding a keyboard to do more advanced things. The Full HD display is ideal for long-distance video viewing and for drawing and designing a variety of projects using compatible USI pens. In addition, the price makes it very affordable.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 Kids Laptop

Purchase: Lenovo Chromebook Duet2-in-1 Kids Laptop $ 279.99

6. Microsoft Surface Go 2 laptop

Want to spend a little more on products for your kids? The Microsoft Surface Go 2 laptop is a great choice across the boundaries between tablets and laptops. Like many laptops on this list, it’s small, portable, and lightweight, so it’s easy to carry. However, it is its ability that makes Go really successful. With an Intel processor and 8 GB of RAM, it can be used very fast. In addition, the high resolution touch screen is ideal for drawing and watching videos.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Kids Laptop

Purchase: Microsoft Surface Go 2 $ 399.99

Purchase: Microsoft Surface Go 2 Laptop (Amazon) $ 382.00

7. Google Pixelbook Go Laptop

With superb battery life (runs in about 12 hours), ultra-fast speed, and the included HD webcam, the Google Pixelbook Go is perfect for the best high-end kids laptops. Go is probably great for teenagers, but it’s also a great choice to help kids get things done. The keyboard is comfortable to use and runs on the amazing Chrome OS, making it easy to study. In addition, the vibrant HD touchscreen display is perfect for kids who are crazy about streaming.

Google Pixelbook Go Kids Laptop

Purchase: Google Pixelbook Go Kids Laptop $ 649.00

8. Apple iPad Pro Kids Laptop

Now, a caveat here: You may need to buy a keyboard to get the most out of the iPad Pro’s power, but even if it doesn’t, the Pro can fill the gaps in your child’s laptop. I can do it. The powerful M1 chip is now capable of supporting many multitasking features, making it easy to do most of your studies. Plus, with the powerful Liquid Retina display, you can watch videos, play games (when you’re done), and look gorgeous on a stunning 11-inch screen.

Apple iPad Pro Kids Laptop

Purchase: Apple iPad Pro Kids Laptop $ 799.99

