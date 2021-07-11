EA SPORTS announces FIFA 22 with next-generation HyperMotion technology, bringing football the most realistic and immersive gameplay experience





FIFA 22 transforms real-world soccer data into surreal gameplay in every match in all modes of next-generation consoles and Stadia.Watch the trailer here

FIFA 22 will be available worldwide on October 1st and can be pre-ordered now

Redwood City, CA – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) today announced EA SPORTS FIFA 22. It features next-generation HyperMotion * technology for the most realistic and immersive gameplay experience of football in every match. In all modes of next generation console and Stadia. FIFA 22 will be available worldwide on October 1st on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PCs via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines advanced 11v11 match capture with proprietary machine learning technology to provide next-generation consoles and Stadia with the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience of the world’s games. Unleash your emotions, passion and physicality.

HyperMotion technology enables the first ever motion capture integration of 22 professional soccer players playing at high intensity. In addition, EA’s unique machine learning algorithms learn from over 8.7 million frames of advanced match captures and write new animations in real time to create organic soccer movements across different interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, a pass or a cross, HyperMotion transforms the way players move the ball in and out.

Nick Wlodyka, GM of EA SPORTS FIFA, says FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world the opportunity to participate in the sport they love in an unprecedented way. Each player experiences FIFA in their own way, but the gameplay on the pitch is a uniform constant, so we were excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion takes it even further with next-generation consoles and Stadia, completely changing the mood of the game.

The new game also offers deep and innovative features across other parts of gameplay and the most popular modes such as Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Club and FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans can expect consistency and personality between posts, including a complete goalkeeper system restructuring, a brand new club creation experience in career mode, a rethinking of gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes. I will. Favorite stories and glory of cult players and fans. The news about FIFA 22 innovation continues throughout the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain striker and world-famous football icon Kirian Mbop has been on the cover for the second year in a row, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and has been a cover star in a row. I became one of the few players who played.

Killian Mbap said it’s great to continue to cover FIFA. I have a very special relationship with this game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 with you.

With over 17,000 players on over 700 teams in over 90 stadiums and over 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is an iconic tournament such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the new UEFA Europa Conference League and the Premier League. This is the only place you can play. Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Fans who pre-order FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition by August 11th will receive non-tradeable FUT Heroes player items from December 1st. Ultimate Edition also includes up to 4 days of Early Access, dual entitlements, FIFA points and more. For more information, see https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-22/buy.

In addition, EA Play members can take advantage of FIFA 22 with early trial access and monthly in-game rewards. For more information on EA Play, please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-play.

FIFA 22 was developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and will be available worldwide on October 1, 2021 on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X | S, PCs via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Join the EASPORTS FIFA community on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @ easportsfifa.

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Assets Available at EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a world leader in digital interactive entertainment. We develop and provide games, content, and online services for internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted net GAAP sales of $ 5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is known for its portfolio of acclaimed high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and F1. I am. For more information on EA, please visit www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Origin, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and are used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment. NintendoSwitch is a trademark of Nintendo.

* HyperMotion technology is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia.

** Conditions and restrictions apply. For more information, see https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-22/game-offer-and-disclaimers.

Conditions, restrictions, and exclusions apply. See https://tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ for more information.

Category: EA Studio

contact information

Bryony Gittins

International communication

+447825 680004

[email protected]

