Verizon didn’t respond, so angry customers found a great solution





Tick ​​off? Try the collection.

(Image: Verizon)

Today, we are disappearing into the hearts, souls, and hearts of those who are in slight conflict with Verizon.

No, he is certainly neither the first nor the last.

He is also neither the first nor the last to have the same problems as any of the rest of the telephone companies.

But I think Kevin’s solution to his customer service problem was significantly more original than most people could create.

Kevin has been a longtime friend. A very intelligent, deeply nerdy, and sometimes controversial friend.

He was on vacation, but heard that AT & T signals were weak at his far-flung East Coast destinations. He had an important meeting with very famous people, so he had to make sure he had Wi-Fi. So he bought a state-of-the-art Verizon jetpack and disappeared during the trip.

Sadly, the jetpack didn’t work just before his big meeting started. But Kevin tried to be optimistic.

After returning home, he received an email from Verizon. It told him to register with My Verizon to see his bill. He is said to have to be registered in order to enjoy paper-free billing.

“Registration is quick and easy,” said the email. But when he clicked “Sign up now”, nothing happened.

Let’s talk to Kevin. “So I called Verizon Customer Service, but I couldn’t talk to anyone because I didn’t have a Verizon phone account.”

His jetpack may have had a phone number, but Kevin was unaware.

“I thought all I needed was a social security number, a credit card, an address, etc.,” he told me.

Therefore, he was a little frustrated.

“So I tried using chat,” he said. “And I went through five people who were useless.”

“Why didn’t they help?” I asked.

“They said I needed an account number and a place number,” he explained. “At that time, I explained that I didn’t have them and repeated going to them trying to register my damn device.”

For the sake of clarity, Kevin knows that he may have made some mistake here. He didn’t have enough knowledge to write down the phone number that came with the jetpack. However, by providing some personal information, I think the process will go smoothly.

According to him, the chat line had only one recommendation to go through the sale and call customer service. So Kevin is back there.

It’s true that many companies now have long wait times for customer service, blaming COVID-19. For example, rather than a shortage of customer service employees.

When Kevin called customer service, he said he was on hold for over an hour.

At that time he had an idea. After all, it was a clever idea that companies wanted too many people to have one.

“I called it a collection,” he told me.

“What did you do?”

“The collection was much more responsive than customer service,” he said. “I went to them, and I knew someone would answer the phone even if I wasn’t in the collection.”

“Why can you be so sure?” I wondered.

“They have people waiting to make money,” he explained and was very pleased with himself.

“But didn’t they send you back to customer service directly?”

“No, they were very happy to register my device,” Kevin said. “They were just disappointed that the money wasn’t delinquent.”

There is a particular poem in the idea that the people who actually provided Kevin with great customer service are the same as those who try to make money from him, even if he pays late.

Are they working in the collection because they are so fascinating? And why was the collection able to register his device when the chatline salesperson couldn’t register?

Of course, this can happen with any carrier or many other service companies. This happened to be Verizon.

Then again last year, I heard from a significant number of Verizon’s current and former customer service employees that they were not completely satisfied with the company’s situation. People working in the store told me that Verizon is trying to move all customer service online. I wonder what will happen.

In the end, I’m amazed by Kevin’s instinct. If customer service is slow, or even completely AWOL, there is always a collection to receive calls.

Will collection staff get a bonus to perform their customer service duties?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/verizon-wasnt-responding-so-an-angry-customer-found-a-brilliant-solution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos