Google Chrome and Samsung Internet: Do I need to switch?





This story was first published on July 25, 2020 on 2020/07/25 9:56 am PDT and last updated on July 11, 2021 at 2021/07/11 9:37 am PDT.

Google Chrome is the web browser of choice by default on most Android devices, both literally and figuratively. But there are other browsers as well. If you don’t have a Samsung smartphone, you may not mind blinking, but it’s Samsung Internet. You might think, “Samsung browser? No, no,” but we don’t kneel right away. Samsung isn’t exactly known for its world-leading software applications, but the browser is a strange and bright place in the company’s portfolio of mobile apps.

Samsung Internet has some unique and attractive features that you can switch to if you’re not completely married to Chrome, such as password management. And even if you do, Samsung Internet allows you to switch, though not without some pain. But I think this is a browser worth a look. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Chrome and compare what’s added and what’s lost.

Custom chop

It’s a small touch, but with page controls at the bottom of the screen, Samsung Internet makes a lot more sense than Chrome puts it at the top. It’s much easier to use with one hand, especially on today’s large phones. You can also customize the options behind the bar and burger menus for a customized experience. This is not possible in Chrome.

The Samsung Internet UI is clean and its dark mode makes Chrome the best by darkening more websites on average. If a large number of web pages are still rendered in bright white, what’s the point of dark mode?

As a journalist who knows the importance of online advertising, Samsung Internet’s built-in optional ad blocker extension is very good and it’s hard to say that it’s very easy to set up. It’s technically possible to block ads in Chrome, but Google can’t do this easily.

As mentioned above, applying an ad blocker to Samsung Internet (center) will allow you to fit more content on your screen compared to Google Chrome (right).

Samsung’s secret mode has more options than Chrome’s secret mode, with anti-tracking and biometric locking features that allow websites to follow you on the web or for private browsing by smartphone users. Prevents peeping into. I also prefer the tab list view provided by Samsung Internet to the card view. This is, to my eyes, a nasty way to display browser tabs on mobile.

Syncing is not easy

With Chrome, it’s much easier to sync your login and password information just by logging in to your Google account. However, if you are using a password manager, Samsung Internet also supports autofill (not Google’s). I set it to autofill from my 1Password account, and it works attractively while you have to set it up manually. If you’re moving between operating systems, it could be a better solution than using Chrome for everything, and it’s certainly safer.

Chrome is best suited for Samsung Internet for cross-platform bookmarks. There is no desktop equivalent to the Samsung app, so you’ll need to set it up from scratch or use Google Chrome’s Samsung Internet extension to import bookmarks from Chrome on your desktop to Samsung Internet on your mobile. I have succeeded in this, but this is not the most sophisticated solution. New bookmarks added to your desktop are not automatically synced and must be manually re-imported. Therefore, if you need full cross-device synchronization, you need to rely on Chrome in several ways.

Syncing bookmarks in Chrome is easy, but if you’re using Samsung Internet on your phone or tablet, you can log in with Samsung Cloud to sync your bookmarks, passwords, and everything else.

Chrome also has a great in-app “light mode” that saves your data browsing as much as possible. This is useful if you have a small data plan. Samsung Internet does not have this. So to find all kinds of data saver features, you need to go to your phone’s data settings.

Smarter than your average

A closer look at Samsung Internet’s “useful features” reveals its promises. By default, this app has video autoplay turned off. There are advanced video control options, an option to move the scrollbar to the left or hide it completely, a QR code scanner option, and a toggle to open the link in other apps. On top of that, you’re faced with a clean browser that offers a lot more customization than Chrome, with easy text scaling and the option to display tabs under the address bar. Ironically, the app’s default search engine is Google, but if you want to live just west of your search results, use DuckDuckGo, Bing, Baidu, or Yahoo! You can change it to Xtra. You also have the option to add a search engine.

In my experience, this app is also very fast. This is subjective, of course, and I’m not saying Chrome is slow, but on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Internet is more responsive, and when set as the default browser, links from Twitter and other apps. Opens.

However, Chrome is not leaning forward. Also, if you have a Pixel (or Android smartphone), it can be difficult to justify using something other than Google’s browser, but that’s okay. This is not the ultimatum of “groove chrome”, but the benefits of Samsung’s alternatives are clear.

You may read this and think that Samsung Internet sounds like a too complex browsing experience. It may be correct if it’s not how you use your Android device, or if you don’t want to use Samsung products. Chrome is a well-functioning machine these days, but it’s surprisingly basic on mobile. If you want to customize your browser further, Samsung Internet has a clear advantage, even if it works well at first. Once set, it’s a fluid, good-looking, high-performance Android browser that you’ve come to use on your smartphone via Chrome.

Both Google Chrome and Samsung Internet have received many updates and new features since this post was first published. With that in mind, this article has been updated with new screenshots and edited to reflect how browsers are competing today.

