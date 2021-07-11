Virginia Tech Begins Compliance for 100th Anniversary | VTx





Importantly, the sesquicentenial serves as a tool for putting the university’s past and future in the present context and expanding its transboundary vision.

Beyond traditional limits is an integral part of Virginia Tech’s continued influence, and university leaders believe it is the key to the future.

In the coming months, the university will share stories of breakthroughs in research, educational innovation, and student and alumni success that have established themselves as world leaders in higher education.

Sands, in its first state university speech released in September 2016, to advance Virginia Techas as a world leader while staying true to its land-granting mission and motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve). Introduced the Beyond Boundaries Vision, which is an overview of. ..

In his remarks, he raised these questions: what does our history and tradition require us to do? Where does our innovation and entrepreneurship guide us? What is the best way to respect the spirit of Ut Prosim?

The Sesquicentenial Celebration provides a unique opportunity to review each of these questions, assess progress towards each goal, and renew our commitment to continued service in the context of the university motto. To do.

The university motto, adopted in 1896, is the basis for our efforts and shapes our highest aspirations. ..

Blieszner will lead the effort to define Ut Prosim as a guide to university research, education and learning, student life and alumni involvement.

Looking back on the history of the university and looking ahead to the next 150 years, I would like to take this opportunity to enhance multiple interpretations and expressions of the university’s motto. We will also explore how this deeply-held value can help Virginiatechnic Institute and Technology’s future direction.

Details of the upcoming fall event and special stories related to the sesquicentenial are available online through the university’s social media platform and featured in various Virginia Tech publications.

When our community reunites, I hope the excitement of the 150th year will begin to reverberate from all Virginia Tech campuses and locations to Drillfield and Lane Stadium, Roanoke, the Washington, DC region, and beyond. I know. Our graduates and friends around the world are essential to this celebration and we have tried to plan something for everyone. We were taking some of our celebrations on the road. So share your memories of Virginia Tech. Join the initiative on campus. Find a way to survive UtProsim in your community or workplace. Find a way to participate in the fun of sesquicentennial.

Visit vt.edu / 150 to find information about all of Virginia Tech’s 100th Anniversary plans, including event calendars and special highlights.

Erica Stacy

