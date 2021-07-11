Red Dead Redemption 2 helps people learn about animals when they aren’t shooting them





Anyone who has played Red Dead Redemption 2 knows a ridiculous level of attention to the details of the world, but in a new study, Rock Stars Western is for educational purposes, especially animals and wild nature. It has been shown that it can be used to teach people about.

A biology teacher in Cornwall, England, who posted to Reddit (discovered by GamingSym) under the name Sai Rookwood about a study supported by the University of Exeter and the University of Truro. This study was designed to see if high-budget games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 are educational. Specifically, immerse yourself in the detailed environment of RDR2 to see if you can learn about the real-world wildlife depicted.

The team created a survey of 586 participants in 55 countries, of whom 444 played Red Dead Redemption 2 and were mostly young people aged 18-34. Test subjects were asked to identify 15 animals from actual photographs. – All featured in Red Dead – and asked to name them, offering multiple options for those who can’t.

On average, anyone who had played RDR2 was able to identify 10 out of 15 animals. This is at least three more animals than those who didn’t play the game. According to SaiRookwood, those who recently played RDR2 scored higher on the test, and those who played the role of “naturalist” in Red Dead Online need to study animals without killing them. I got the highest score.

Of course, SaiRookwood doesn’t recommend children under the age of 18 to play Red Dead Redemption 2, but in this study, it’s just learning to immerse yourself in a “people’s behavior meaningful” gaming environment. I think it’s more valuable than doing it. “List of animals by Rohto”. A complete study entitled “Educational Value of Virtual Ecology in Red Dead Redemption 2” is here.

It’s certainly good to hear that games can have a positive impact on education. Another good example of learning about the environment through play is Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series. This seems to be the deepest experience the next Valhalla Discovery Tour has ever had, and the results have been well received.

