Is EA Ripple Effect working on a new Medal of Honor game?





EA recently rebranded Dice LA as Ripple Effect and announced that the studio is working on an unreleased game with Battlefield 2042. This could be a new Medal of Honor game.

The studio was created in 1995 as Dreamworks Interactive as a partnership between Microsoft and DreamWorks. One of the most notable games in the studio is the 1999 World War II first-person shooter, the Medal of Honor.

The Medal of Honor is an amazing game, with a gritty and realistic setting approach compared to Doom Doom and earlier Duke Nukem games. The game has influenced many series, including Battlefield 1942 (2002) and Call of Duty (2003).

The current Ripple Effects Studio has undergone several renamings, but has developed most of the games in the Medal of Honor series.

Various eras of EA studios, from Dreamworks Interactive to Ripple Effect

From the collaboration between DreamWorks Interactive and Microsoft to Ripple Effect, one of EA’s strongest development teams, the Los Angeles studio has gone through multiple names since its inception in 1995. Here are the different eras of the studio behind the Medal of Honor series.

Dreamworks Interactive (1995-2000)

The LA-based studio originally started as a joint studio between Dreamworks and Microsoft for creating games for Windows. The studio released its first Medal of Honor game in 1999, with the exception of some licensed games based on properties such as Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters.

EA Los Angeles (2000 – 2010)

EA acquired the studio in February 2000 and renamed the studio to EA Los Angeles to focus on the development of the Medal of Honor series. It then merged with EA Pacific and its headquarters moved from Bel Air to Playa Vista.

Danger Close (2010 – 2013)

In 2010, EA changed the studio brand to the Danger Close game, focusing exclusively on the Medal of Honor game. However, after the Medal of Honor Warfighter’s reputation was bad, EA announced that the franchise would be put on hold and Danger Close would be closed.

LA says (2013-2021)

Several senior staff at Danger Close laid the foundations and formed Dice LA. The studio became a support studio and helped the dice in the Battlefield and Battlefront series.

Spillover effect (2021)

EA recently announced that Dice LA has been rebranded as Ripple Effect. The studio is working on an unreleased game in parallel with Battlefield 2042’s edit mode.

History of the Medal of Honor series

The Medal of Honor has influenced many modern generation FPS games. The series has a rocky past and suffers from loss of identity, but has always had a niche fan base. The current Ripple Effects Studio has started and multiple Medal of Honor games have been created. The created Medal of Honor game is as follows.

Dreamworks Interactive

Medal of Honor (1999) Medal of Honor Underground (2000)

EA Los Angeles

Medal of Honor Frontline (2002) Medal of Honor Allied Assault Spearhead * (2002) Medal of Honor Allied Assault Breakthrough * (2003) Medal of Honor Rising Sun (2003) Medal of Honor Pacific Assault (2004) Medal of Honor European Assault (2005)) Medal of Honor Vanguard (2007) Airborn (2007) Medal of Honor Heroes 2 (2007)

Danger close

Medal of Honor (2010) Medal of Honor Warfighter (2013)

* DLC for Allied attacks

After an inadequate reaction to the Warfighter, EA decided to put the franchise on ice. But recently, Respawn Entertainment, the studio created by Vince Zampella and the creator of the Titanfall and Apex Legends franchise, has released a VR-only Medal of Honor game, Above and Beyond.

With the recent success of Above and Beyond and EA’s interest in reviving the old franchise, publishers have the potential to see studios that are better at directing projects than the ones that started them. You may be considering the Medal of Honor as a series.

However, Ripple Effects is currently focused on developing edit modes for Battlefield 2042, which has just begun in an unpublished project. Therefore, it may take several years for the Medal of Honor to be returned due to the spillover effect.

Disclaimer: All of this article is a factual guess and should not be construed as an official confirmation.

