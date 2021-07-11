Review: Google’s Pixel Buds A series is well worth $ 99, do I need to use it on my iPhone?





Using the Google Pixel Buds A-Series on the iPhone was a better experience than I expected, but not as good as using AirPods. That should be expected given the fact that they are made by Apple’s biggest competitors. But Google’s Pixel Buds A is a great wireless earphone with a great fit and decent sound. Simply put, it’s worth better than standard AirPods, even if you have to compromise.

Ear fit and shape

Google’s Pixel Buds A is an in-ear style earphone, rather than a universal fit earphone like the standard AirPods. AirPods universal fits are usually the best choice. The AirPods Pro has always been a daunting task for me, despite its great sound. None of the tips of the ears fit perfectly correctly, so I always thought that if Apple couldn’t get it right, no one else could. I was wrong. Google’s Pixel Bud design fits your ears much better than the AirPods Pro. Unlike AirPods Pro, it doesn’t move too much or fall out in your ears. The eartips are comfortable, soft and not too soft. The PixelBuds A comes with multiple tip sizes so you can choose the one that works best for your ears.

My white Pixel Buds A series

One caveat with the design is that there are no stems or bends to easily pull the earphones out of the ear. The AirPods stem may look stupid, but the Pixel Buds A’s flat circular design requires a bit more work to remove. Nevertheless, the circular design is really attractive and unobtrusive.

Earphone and case design

The great advantage of the flat circular design is that it acts as a capacitive button. Buttons aren’t very sensitive, but they are reliable. You can tap once to pause, tap twice to move to the next song, or tap three times to move to the previous song.

The Pixel Buds A’s charging case is very similar to a standard AirPods, but with a very nice soft touch coating rather than a glossy finish. It is more comfortable to hold in your hand and feels like a pebble. The standard, more expensive Pixel Buds have wireless charging, but the Pixel Buds A doesn’t. Battery life is really good, so that’s not a big deal. I didn’t have to charge them at all. And there’s a handy USB-C port on the bottom when I have to charge them.

Compatibility with iOS

Next, let’s see how these actually work when connected to an iPhone. First and foremost, they obviously don’t offer fast pairing when used on an iPhone or iPad. Connect to your Apple device like any other legacy Bluetooth accessory.[設定]Open and[Bluetooth]Go to and select Pixel Buds A. Like AirPods, it connects automatically when you put it in your ear, and disconnects when you put it in the case. It doesn’t switch devices automatically because you don’t have access to Apple’s more advanced pairing technology. You will need to manually pair your Pixel Buds A with other Apple devices.

Pixel Buds A displays correctly in Bluetooth audio menu

The Battery Widget is a very useful tool for tracking paired accessories. Fortunately, the Pixel Buds A does show up in the Battery widget. So, like AirPods, you can make sure it charges when you need it. The only problem is that I don’t see the battery life of the individual Pixel Bud.

Pixel Buds A appears in the Battery widget

The Pixel Buds A also pauses the audio when you remove it from your ear. This is a big stepping stone to Apple’s just-released Beats Studio Buds, with the Pixel Buds A $ 50 cheaper. The Pixel Buds A doesn’t offer active noise canceling, but it does have great sound. Therefore, the price of $ 99 is a great value. Another thing to note is that these don’t work with the “Hey, Siri” command, but you can press and hold your earphones to start talking to Siri manually.

No software updates

There is one serious drawback to using Pixel Buds A on your iPhone or iPad. It’s a lack of Pixel Buds app for iOS and iPad OS. Like Apple, Google regularly releases software updates for the Pixel Buds to improve performance and connectivity. If you have an Android device, you can connect your Pixel Buds A to update the software. But if you don’t, you’re out of luck. However, the earphone connectivity is good. Sometimes there are glitches, but otherwise it wasn’t enough to say the problem.

Google Play Pixel Buds app

I really want Google to release the Pixel Buds app for iOS. For use with iOS devices, Microsoft offers one for Surface earphones.

If you are using Android

9to5Google buddies have already confirmed that it works on Pixel Buds A series and Android devices. I highly recommend heading there to read Ben Schoon’s review. Ben said in his review:

The Pixel Buds A Series has nothing to prevent you from trading. They nail the experience almost entirely at a reasonable price, without giving up anything important from the regular Pixel Buds.

Green Pixel Buds A series

Conclusion

I have a white Pixel Buds A, but Google also offers them in a sage green color. I really like the white design, they look smooth both in the ears and in the case. You can order Pixel Buds A directly from Google or buy it at your local Best Buy store. Pixel Buds inventory is volatile at Best Buy stores, so be sure to check before you go to the store.

I think the Pixel Buds A series is worth the $ 99 price tag. I think it’s better value than the base AirPods that haven’t been updated since early 2019. AirPods cost $ 159 without a wireless charging case. We also recommend Beats’ new Studio Buds above. They provide noise cancellation, but lack features such as device synchronization and pause when removed from the ear. Simply put, yes, you can save some money, use these on your iPhone, and have a great experience.

