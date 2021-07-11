Cryptocurrency Innovation and Hype: Inside View





Warning: These are all supporters of cryptocurrencies, not skeptics. But some, like analyst and writer John Lobb, bought Bitcoin for $ 1. Today, it trades at around $ 32,000 per coin. Perhaps there is something worth listening to?

What is important about cryptocurrencies from the perspective of individual investors?

Rob, author of the research series Global Guerrilla Report: A long bet on areas of innovation that have the potential to transform the global financial economy. Some cryptocurrencies exist primarily to store and transfer value, while others exist to enable financial activities such as lending and borrowing and remittances to families around the world. Robb calls this a new system. This can significantly reduce and reduce the steps required to do everything you do today, while adding a tremendous variety of new features not possible with current systems.

Dave Balter, CEO of Flipside Crypto, a startup that provides crypto-related analytics and data visualization: There is a difference between us and them for investors who have access to sophisticated and innovative investment tools. .. If you want to do a really interesting lending strategy and you call Fidelity, they say, are you certified? This is dangerous. One example: Earn higher interest rates through loans made using cryptocurrencies, without the negative protection of federal insurance bank accounts.

Balter says the belief that investors have downside protection is a fallacy of belief. I’m not a hardcore libertarian, but the downside protection is the belief that your government does the right thing at the right time, and they’re currently printing trillions of dollars. Many see cryptocurrencies as a good hedge against inflation in government-issued currencies.

Matthew Walsh, Venture Capitalist at Capital Island Ventures and Former Vice President of Fidelity Investments: Money has been represented in the past by gold-like shells and commodities. Money is now controlled by the government, but we’ve only been in that paradigm for about 150 years. According to Walsh, cryptocurrencies are a digital form of non-sovereign money, and the underlying software code is open source. This means it can continually evolve to support new features and has a high level of transparency. He says it’s a powerful idea.

What is currently being hyped?

Walsh claims that some of the more established cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, have proven their value and are widely accepted and used. But he says it’s dangerous to go through the list of cryptocurrencies and try to find a low-priced coin, hoping it will be the next Bitcoin or Ethereum. It’s not a winning strategy.

As an example, Walsh says he sees Dogecoin, a parody of Bitcoin created in 2013, in the broader context of meme stocks, which has a group of people adjusting to make it more valuable. I will. It’s almost like organized pumps and dumps, he says, referring to people’s plans to promote investment and monetize their stock to increase its value.

Bulter says trying to find the next cryptocurrency with a leap in value is the same as the stock market gambling. But before doing that, he advises you to learn what to buy and understand the range of options. Chasing what you don’t know is probably not a wise idea, he says, he didn’t have to understand how to put money into the cryptocurrency polka dots, but I heard it could be a good upside. I quoted a friend who wanted Bulter to invest on his behalf.

Robb: On the surface, cryptocurrencies are large penny stock boiler rooms that have succeeded in persuading millions of people to invest. It can make you feel like buying hot internet stocks in the late 1990s, he says. But Rob argues that some cryptocurrencies, and the new financial and technological systems they enable, will generate a lot of wealth. This is because so many talented people are working to improve this new kind of financial technology. One day, he says, cryptosystems can rapidly swallow huge parts of existing financial and economic systems. At that point, the hype becomes a reality.

Semyon Ducatch, Venture Capitalist, One-Way Ventures: I can’t say with certainty that something is exaggerated. In that strange world, the actual hype itself can be a central source of long-term value, usually a complete contradiction. But when new cryptocurrencies were launched, cult-like beliefs reached critical masses, disrupted centralized finance, and a non-hierarchical tribe of individual participants globally dispersed from the government. He says it is exactly what is needed to transfer some power to the cult.

What percentage of your assets are in cryptocurrencies, and why?

Manasi Vora, Vice President of Skynet Labs, a Cambridge data storage startup that uses a cryptocurrency called siacoin for payments: Currently, over 50% of my liquid assets are cryptocurrencies. My background lies in traditional asset and portfolio management, where I have worked for various banks and financial institutions in the past, including Banco Santander. I see crypto as an alternative asset class to the overall portfolio, and like dollar cost averaging stocks and exchange traded funds, I strongly believe in the discipline for buying and building crypto portfolios with coins. I have a way. The rise in the value of her crypto assets over the past few years is one of the reasons they have exceeded that 50 percent level.

Drew Volpe, Venture Capitalist at First Star Ventures in Cambridge: I have about half of my liquid investment in crypto. It was an early stage in basic new technologies that changed how the financial system, markets, the core of the Internet, art, and much of the rest of our world work. He adds that this is clearly not investment advice.

Dukach: Less than 1%. I mostly stick to index funds and real estate because I’m very conservative about personal assets other than investing in One Way Ventures and I don’t have time to do the necessary research other than managing the fund. I will. Make high risk bets. (Dukach, I need to mention, is a former professional blackjack player in the book Busting Vegas.)

Bulter: More than my traditional investment adviser recommends today, and less than they recommend tomorrow.

Scott Carsner can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ Scott Kirsner.

