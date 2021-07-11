Three cheap dividend stocks that raise payments to at least 10%





Dividend stocks often have a chunky and boring reputation compared to more growth-oriented investments in new niche and tech markets. Income-paying stocks tend to perform better in the long run, which is true. They also provide immediate cash that can be used to consolidate your savings or amplify your returns through automatic reinvestment.

And not all dividend payers have a modest profit growth outlook. Some have reached a record year in 2020 and are increasing their shareholder payments to reflect their luck. Kroger (NYSE: KR), Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW), and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) can each expect even higher income along the way.

1. Loews: 33% dividend increase

It’s no wonder shareholders earned huge income from Loews. The renovation giant added $ 17 billion to sales in 2020, boosting revenue to nearly $ 90 billion. Management also cut costs, bringing operating profit close to 14.5% of Home Depot’s industry-leading sales. These wins helped convince CEO Marvin Ellison, who worked as a top executive at The Home Depot, to raise his 2021 dividend by 33%.

That high payment begins to hit shareholders’ accounts in early August, but there’s much more that investors will love about this stock. Indeed, Lowe tracks Home Depot in key areas such as market share and profitability. However, the company has closed that gap over the past few quarters and can now reasonably target similar world-class operational indicators. Also, stock prices are cheap based on selling prices, so there is room for error in case optimistic scenarios are not implemented immediately.

2. Kroger: 17% dividend increase

Kroger’s 17% higher dividend will begin arriving in its shareholder portfolio in August. Supermarket giants are often excluded from the Wall Street purchase list in favor of profitable retailers like Targetor’s dividend advocates like Wal-Mart. But that may change soon.

Kroger’s first quarterly report in 2021 weighted management’s claim that it gained market share over rivals like Wal-Mart. Sales have grown at a pace of 11% over the last two years, steadily increasing the pre-pandemic percentage of the chain. Kroger has won several wins last year with in-store brands, store mods, and larger digital fulfillment infrastructure.

Building this multi-channel platform lags behind Target and Walmart, but should catch up next year or so. Its success may result in higher margins, faster sales growth, and surge cash returns for investors who are willing to hold stocks.

3. Garmin: 10% dividend increase

Garmin’s 10% dividend increase was enough to maintain a much higher yield than other tech producers. The stock price of GPS device makers today is over 1.5%, a little more than you can get by owning a decentralized index fund. Contextually, Apple stock payments are less than 1%.

However, Garmin has a brighter outlook than the average S & P 500 company. Despite the downturn in niche markets such as automobiles and aviation, last year’s sales surged to a record for the sixth consecutive year. Garmin offset these challenges by capturing the growing demand for wearable technology and the rapid growth of the marine sector.

Profitability has risen for several years in a row and then rarely declined in recent quarters. Growth trends are expected to recover by late 2021 thanks to Garmin’s packed pipeline of product releases from smartwatches to aviation platforms. Looking further out, Garmin is leveraging its innovation lead and growing global footprint, which has the potential to make significant profits for income investors.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

