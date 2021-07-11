According to media reports, “Bloodborne Hunter’s Edition” will appear on PC and PS5.





There are rumors that “Bloodborne” will finally appear on PC and PS5.

Considered one of the best games of the previous generation (and one of the best “Souls” games outside the “Dark Souls” series), “Bloodborne” is a remastered Hunter’s Edition for PC and PlayStation 5. It seems to appear. GameRant reports.

(Photo: PlayStation Store)

The information comes from an insider passing by the 4Chan handle Demonite. Avid “Bloodborne” fans will know Demonite as the person who exactly leaked the arrival of the game to the PS4 during the last generation. But of course, 4Chan isn’t even the most trusted website on the internet. Those who say they are Demonight may be Poseur, who puts a damper on the expectations of “Bloodborne Hunter’s Edition”.

But if the rumors are true, the remastered game offers a much better experience in terms of performance.

According to a 4Chan leak, “Bloodborne Hunter’s Edition” will offer two performance modes on the PS5.

Quality / fidelity mode targeting 30 FPS at native 4K resolution, performance mode with ray tracing shadows targets 60 FPS at upscale 4K (from 1440p) with low ray tracing shadow quality

DualShockers also reports that remasters will offer gamers six new weapons. Three different things in each hand:

Left Hand: Cosmic Revolver, Impact Rifle-Double Shotgun, Great Ones Touch Right Hand: Cold Blood Coil, Cain Hearts Frail, Cos Placenta

As for the PC version, there isn’t much sharing about performance, except for the claim that the game is limited to 60 FPS. However, given how PS5 offers ray tracing, it’s no exaggeration to say that id Software will implement this technology in its games to take advantage of the latest graphics card hardware.

‘Bloodborne Hunter’s Edition:’ A Remaster Worth It?

Not many games have been rumored to be remastered as much as “Bloodborne.” That’s because the game was very good. When it was released in 2015, it received high praise for its excellent rethinking of the beloved “Dark Souls” formula. And of course, gamers also paid attention.

One of Remaster’s recent stories was last year when insiders claimed that the game would come to the PC and PS5. However, that information comes from another leaker. Twitter user named SlothBorne:

Well, I said earlier that I would like to share more information about it. So what I can see is that it’s not just Bloodborne’s PC port. What was supposed to be revealed today was the Bloodborne Remastered / HD edition for PS5 and PC. We do not know the release date at this time.

— Lady Weird Sloth Cow (@CaseyExplosion) June 5, 2020

If Sony is looking for the next old PlayStation exclusive title to appear on the PC, this is it. “Bloodborne Hunter’s Edition” is wrapped by PC gamers given that the original game was ranked as one of the most popular games on the platform via the PlayStation Now service. According to PC Gamer, “Bloodborne” outperformed PS Now from March 1st to June 1st this year.

Recently, Sony is still expanding to the PC, even though they claim that their focus is still on developing games on proprietary platforms. Release the actual port (not streaming through the subscription service) could be Sony PlayStation’s best chance to stop the momentum of the Xbox Game Pass.

