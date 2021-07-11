Top stories of the week: MacBook Pro rumors, iPhone 13 expectations, and more





Top stories of the week: MacBook Pro rumors and expectations, Warren Buffett’s $ 18 billion AAPL mistake, Apple’s commitment outside Silicon Valley, and more. Read all the top stories of the week and more.

MacBook Pro

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple plans to release a redesigned MacBook Pro again this year with mini-LED display technology. Analysts also reported that Apple will release a new MacBook Air in 2022 with its display technology.

Another report this week confirmed that the redesigned MacBook Pro removed the touchbar and probably favored a row of traditional function keys. See this complete summary of what you can expect from Apple’s new MacBook Pro.

Apple + Silicon Valley

Bloomberg reported this week that Apple is struggling to hire and retain talent and is about to expand rapidly outside Silicon Valley. The report also showed that Apple is struggling to diversify its workforce due to its focus on Silicon Valley.

Bloomberg reported that Apple has lost talent due to the high cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area. Many engineers lamented the inability to balance living expenses with other pursuits such as college tuition and long-term savings for children, “the report said.

iPhone 13

This Monday’s supply chain report suggests that the 2021 iPhone will actually be called the iPhone 13 instead of the iPhone 12S.

This year’s Apple’s new iPhone is in the inventory countdown stage, and the supply chain reports that this year’s new phone will be named iPhone 13.

As always, see this complete guide for the latest details on iPhone 13 rumors and expectations.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

