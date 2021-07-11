The American public sees the B-21 Raider and powerful aircraft soon begin to replace the iconic American bomber.





The Air Force first gave the public a glimpse of a new bomber to replace the two American bomber fleets.

According to an Air Force news release, the new bomber developed as an alternative to the B-1 and B-2 bombers is called the B-21 Raider.

“The B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable penetrating stealth stealth bomber capable of delivering both traditional and nuclear ammunition,” the Air Force said in a fact sheet about the new plane.

“The B-21 forms the backbone of future air force bombers consisting of the B-21 and B-52. The B-21, designed to operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environment, is the United States. It plays an important role in being able to withstand air power, “says the fact sheet.

Check out this artist rendering of # B21!

The B-21 Raider is a dual-capable, penetrating stealth bomber that can offer both conventional and nuclear weapons.

Details: https: //t.co/MYj8Zqjk1M https://t.co/GDSAIXUQR7 pic.twitter.com/KbJ4YDJB61

United States Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) July 10, 2021

So far, the 420th Flight Test Squadron, based at Edwards Air Force Base in California, will play a leading role in moving the plane from the drafting board to the sky, according to a news release.

When testing is complete, the first Operation B-21 will be based at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and the Air Force states that operations are expected to be achieved “in the mid-2020s.”

“Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Pentagon and the Air Force, and the B-21 is the key to that plan,” said Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director.

The built-in capabilities of the B-21’s open system architecture make bombers effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the country on the right path to ensure that the United States can withstand air power, “he said.

“The B-21 Raider will be a component of the larger system family for traditional long-range strikes, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic attack, communications, and other capabilities. According to the fact sheet, it will support nuclear weapons. Designed for manned or unmanned operations.

According to the fact sheet, the plane will use a “combination of standoff ammunition and direct attack ammunition.”

The B-21 is designed with an “open system architecture that reduces integration risk and allows it to compete with future modernization efforts to evolve aircraft in response to changing threat environments.”

Also, the B-21 has a little history in its name.

“The B-21 air raid is named after the historic Doolittle raid, known for its surprise attacks on Japan during World War II on April 18, 1942. Defense, and the United States abroad. It boosted morale between humans and American allies. The name B-21 recognizes the Raids as the first bombers of the 21st century, “said the fact sheet.

The Air Force estimates that the cost of each plane will be about $ 629 million for $ 2019.

The Air Force will order 100 planes.

In summarizing the review of the new bomber, Popular Mechanics said: You will soon notice the sky. “

This article was originally published in The Western Journal.

