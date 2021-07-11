How to remap YouTube and Netflix buttons on Chromecast on Google TV





Chromecast with Google TV comes with a sophisticated remote control with the Google Assistant enabled, and features button shortcuts for YouTube and Netflix streaming services. However, if you don’t use either platform often, you can choose to remap your Chromecast buttons with your Google TV remote. This is exactly all you need to know to do it.

Remap Chromecast buttons on Google TV

The easiest way to remap a Chromecast button on your Google TV remote is to use the ButtonMapper app, which costs $ 4.99 to download. Here’s what you need to do to get the app:

Make sure you are logged in to your Google account. On the home screen,[アプリ]Go to the section.[アプリ]In the category,[アプリの検索]Choose. Use the on-screen keyboard or hold down the Google Assistant button to search for the Button Mapper app.[インストール]Click the button to download the app to your streaming device for $ 4.99.

After installing the Button Mapper app, you will be prompted to enable accessibility services. All you need to do is go to Settings> System Selection> Accessibility Selection> Button Mapper Selection.

How to use the button mapper

If you enable accessibility services within the Button Mapper app, you will be able to select buttons to remap to Chromecast using your Google TV remote control. It’s possible to map a YouTube button, but keep in mind that some users advise against it.

Specifically, whenever I try to remap the YouTube button, the app selection menu is triggered. This means that you have to press the back button to do what you really want to do, defeating the purpose of remapping. If you want to continue remapping your buttons, here’s what you need to do to remap your Chromecast buttons on Google TV:

Open the Button Mapper app.

Scroll down and[ボタンの追加]Choose.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Add a button to remap and select the button to remap first.

Under the selected button, turn on the customization feature.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Select the single tap option,[アプリケーション]Scroll down to set new features for the button.

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

When remapping a button, you can choose from a variety of functions to activate with a single tap, double tap, or long press. Some of the options for personalizing a button include invoking actions on the button, such as taking a screenshot, or opening frequently used applications such as Disney +, Hulu, and HBO Max.

The more you know

With Button Mapper, all three options[アクションなし]You can also completely disable the Netflix button by remapping to. This will cause nothing to happen when you press the button. Unfortunately, Chromecast with Google TV currently doesn’t allow you to disable the YouTube button on the button mapper.

Keep in mind that Chromecast for Google TV users has some features on the button mapper that don’t seem to work on Google TV. For example, you can remap a Netflix button to launch other apps or take screenshots, but you may not be able to map the button to fast forward or rewind via Google TV Media Control. There is.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link. learn more.

Hey, do you need a USB-C hub for Chromecast with your husband Google TV? no problem!

Chromecast with Google TV has USB-C. So adding an Ethernet wired internet or a big hard drive for a movie is as easy as connecting a good USB-C hub and getting enough power for everything. However, not all hubs work well with Chromecast with Google TV, but they have been tried and tested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/how-remap-youtube-and-netflix-buttons-chromecast-google-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos