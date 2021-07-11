CLLA start-ups market innovative digital solutions to investors





Cin: Cyberview Living Lab Accelerator (CLLA) 2021 Demo Day is an online session hosted by Cyberview Sdn Bhd (Cyberview) with five bright local start-ups as investors and venture capitalists. I’ve seen marketing innovative digital solutions to the list (VC).

These solutions support the digitization and transformation of sectors such as Education Technology (EduTech), Real Estate Technology (PropTech) and the Industrial Sector in the ongoing pandemic changing business environment and consumer demand.

Participating start-ups are Roomah, Pandai, LinkUp Smart Solutions, Synapse Innovation and Move Robotic.

LinkUp Smart Solutions applies the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation technology to provide homes with seamless interconnects to enhance their new everyday life experiences.

Roomah, meanwhile, has a property management platform that transforms vacant hotel rooms into medium-term rental properties that address the nomadic trends of young people.

Pandai provides curriculum-based learning applications for home-based school students, and Synapse Innovation provides predictive analytics solutions that leverage machine learning and cloud technology to increase industrial efficiency.

Move Robotic provides autonomous robot services to empower companies looking to new standards for remote capabilities for business sustainability.

Cyberview Managing Director Najibu Ibrahim said the surge in consumer choice and demand in this new normal has enabled local innovators to develop digital solutions that meet these expectations.

We are pleased to support these start-ups to take their business ideas to the next level through Cyberjaya’s CLLA program.

Technology-based solutions developed by EduTech, PropTech, and the latest cohort have the potential to grow in today’s business environment.

By 2029, more than 15 billion IoT devices are expected to be connected to enterprise infrastructure.

The global market for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services will grow to US $ 12 billion in 2023, and PropTech is expected to revolutionize the multi-trillion dollar global real estate market and grow further in a new normal.

Start-ups are moving in the right direction with respect to their business ideas, and they are confident that they will maximize investor and VC profits.

According to Shafinaz Salim, Head of Cyberview Technology Hub Development Division, CLLA has successfully acquired over RM158 million in cumulative investments from well-known venture capitalists and investors.

We are optimistic that this value will accelerate with the graduation of the 15th cohort, she added.

Their achievements so far are really proud of us. Despite the pandemic, they were optimistic and determined to develop and deploy solutions.

The CLLA program provides a starting point for start-ups and innovators to accelerate business development and growth in Cyberjaya.

The entire city of Cyberjaya acts as a sandbox for these companies to conduct proof-of-concept tests on their products and solutions.

Start-ups also have the opportunity to network and connect with relevant industry experts during the five-month process guidance, strategy development, and consulting period guided by Cyberview.

Based in the smart city collaboration space provided by Cyberview, known as CoInnov8, start-ups can enjoy more than 100,000 value-added services on top of it.

Since its inception in 2013, Cyberview has fostered 85 start-ups to drive innovation through the CLLA program, including those marketed on this demo day.

Apart from investing RM158 million, the program has successfully created more than 550 jobs and helped start-ups generate more than RM241 million in total revenue.

Among the successful graduates are NEX Platform, ERTH, Moovby and Govicle.

