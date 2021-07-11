Nokia launches BH-805 noise canceling TWS earphones in Europe for € 99.99





The Nokia BH-805 is Nokia’s first earphone with active noise canceling comparable to off-the-shelf ear protection. The BH-805 Nokia earphones can proactively suppress and modify up to 25 decibels of noise in your environment.

Nokia’s noise-canceling hearing bug also has an environmental option that allows the user to read the surrounding environment.

The Indian and Chinese BH-805 earphones were previously introduced by Nokia and the company’s license holders Flipkart and Richgo sold their earphones a few months ago.

However, Nokia is now officially announcing the BH-805 earphones for the European market. The price of this gadget is 99.99 ($ ​​118) in Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Currently available.

With Nokia Light Earphones, the BH-805 has a near look with many equivalent features. It is equipped with a 13 mm crushing pump.

The 400mAh charging box combines two 45mAh batteries for each earphone to provide up to 5 hours of playback without a charging box. Using active noise canceling with the BH-805 will reduce battery capacity slightly.

In addition, gadgets can be charged quickly using USB-C. Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5, and Google Wizard are some of the additional features of the program. Nokia claims that two color variations will be available for the BH-805 active noise canceling earphone. Customers can choose the charcoal of the model or choose the version of the hues of the polar seas.

The package includes one earphone, charging case, 3D eartips, USBC cord, quick guide, all made of recycled paper in the box. Nokia later did not show plans to make the device available in other countries.

Nokia BH-805 Specifications and Features

The Nokia BH-805 has some characteristics comparable to Nokia Lite earphones. The newly released earphones with 13mm graph buds have a 45mAh battery in each bud.

Nokia BH-805 is also IPX5 certified and is waterproof and dustproof so you don’t have to worry about water damage while working or working on the door.

The Nokia BH-805 retail package includes earphones, charging box, eartips, other additional tips, a USB Type C cable, and some user instructions. Let us know what you think about your new earphones in the comments box.

