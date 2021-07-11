What we have learned, what we maintain





Through a series of recent conversations, Dartmouth College faculty members shared what they taught in remote areas during a pandemic and looked back on what they were robbing from their experience.

On behalf of more than 20 faculties and classes, from large intro courses to small seminars and hands-on labs, faculty members found it difficult to move to online education, but almost better than expected. I reported. There were many things that needed to change about their courses and education, but the surprising numbers remained the same.

Within the elements of education that remain largely unchanged in remote environments, teachers mentioned course content, small group discussions, group work, student connections, and an emphasis on community building in class.

Teachers have facilitated the transition to online teaching and learning based on creativity and flexibility, prior knowledge of Canvas and other teaching techniques, and student-centric philosophies. Many faculty members pointed out the opportunity and need to “return to the basics” in class, refocused on what each component of the course requires of students, and prioritized the most important ones.

When asked what changed the most in remote teaching experiments, faculty emphasized lectures, evaluation practices, and student interactions.

There was a general consensus that pre-recording a lecture was a daunting task, but in the end it was probably worth it, and students were flexible when and how to absorb the content of the course. You can choose to and maintain facetime (beyond zoom) for class interaction.

Teachers use tools such as Hypothes.is, VoiceThread, and digital whiteboards to provide new ways for students to demonstrate learning, making assignments and exams more modular, more collaborative, and more technical. Adjusted so that it can be handled in a targeted manner.

Many faculty members have noticed a different sense of interacting with students through the screen rather than directly. This requires some tweaking and many are looking forward to teaching in the classroom again, but Zoom allows faculty and students to easily access each other and built-in tools such as chat and screen sharing. I found that I can communicate using.

Some of the most difficult aspects of education reported remotely by teachers reflect the depth and concern they have for their students. Some have pointed out that catching students who are struggling or amputated and helping them re-engage is becoming more difficult. Others have observed that inequality between students was exacerbated by distance learning in ways their education could not cope.

What surprised me most was the long and enthusiastic list of things teachers wanted to keep in class, even when they returned to the classroom after the distance experiment. As one pointed out, we are experiencing the opportunity to change things for the better, citing Winston Churchill’s urge to “don’t waste a good crisis.” What we hold and bring back from our distance learning experience falls into several categories.

Technology

Many faculty members continue to use Zoom for office hours, Google Docs for student collaboration, sharing pre-recorded lectures using Canvas, receiving assignment submissions, and using Slack for communication with students, Mural. Will use Hypothes.is and VoiceThread as a collaborative digital whiteboard with and Miro. Annotate with students, Calendly for scheduling, virtual chat for real-time feedback and discussion.

Content distribution

Many have stated that they will continue to record lectures for students to see before class, divide lectures and other content into smaller chunks, and more deliberately coordinate between course offerings within the department.

Evaluation

The general plan is to continue with more frequent exams and low stakes quizzes rather than some high stakes assessments. The quiz will continue to be held on Canvas and will be open to designated 24-hour students. Many faculty members continue to abandon student semester minimum grades and combine individual and group assignments to pre-determine flexible guidelines for later assignments, increasing opportunities for integration and consideration.

Student interaction

Teachers meet students one-on-one during the semester, provide more time and more deliberate facilitation for students to connect with each other in class, and the fact that guest speakers and project clients are away from the classroom. He reports that he appreciates taking him up. Many want to maintain informal opportunities to connect with students and regular formal check-in with project groups. Teachers also provide more evening business hours for other students to study, record business hours (with student permission), and make them generally available to students using Slack. Also note that.

ethos

The central theme of these conversations was the increased flexibility and orientation that teachers brought to their education, and the value they felt this brought to their courses and learners. They plan to maintain flexibility in allocation structure, deadlines, and expectations of participation, and continue to approach the diversity of student experiences with compassion and compassion.

The Dartmouth Learning Progress Center (DCAL) team looks back on the changes that have taken place, so it’s clear how much time, effort, and attention was spent on last year’s teaching and learning experience.

Teachers have worked to maintain the highest elements of face-to-face education, adapted to radically different situations and constraints, and innovated from both their technical needs and commitments.

When we return to campus and interact face-to-face with each other, teachers will have last year’s experience with them and use what they have learned to shape the next chapter in education and learning. ..

Elli Goudzwaard is an Associate Director of Faculty Programs and Services at the Dartmouth College Learning Promotion Center (DCAL).

