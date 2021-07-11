Apple has updated inventions related to holographic retinal projector systems such as mixed reality headsets





On Thursday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office announced from Apple on a mixed reality headset that includes a “scene camera” that is part of a holographic direct retinal projector system designed to merge real-world and augmented reality views. Published patents seamlessly together images.

Apple leverages a simulated environment of virtual reality systems and / or a mixed environment of mixed reality systems to provide an interactive user experience for multiple applications, including applications that add virtual content to a real-time view of the viewer’s environment. It states that it can provide. Applications that generate 3D virtual worlds, interact with virtual training environments, remote control of games, drones or other mechanical systems, display digital media content, interact with the Internet, explore virtual landscapes or environments, and more.

In some embodiments, the image can also be analyzed to determine depth information for the scene. The information obtained from the analysis can be used, for example, to place the virtual content in the appropriate location within the real mixed view provided directly by the retinal projector system.

To more accurately represent the user’s point of view, the scene camera is placed on the side of the MR headset and faces the inside of the lens.

The lens includes a holographic medium recorded with one or more transmission holograms that diffract a portion of the light directed to the user’s eyes into the scene camera. In this way, the scene camera captures an image of the environment from virtually the same perspective as the user’s eyes.

Apple patent drawing. Figure 1 below shows a mixed reality (MR) system that includes a lens with a projected hologram that directs light from the light engine into the user’s eyes while allowing light to pass directly from the environment to the user’s eyes.

Apple patent drawing. FIG. 8 above shows an exemplary MR system in which a light engine and a scene camera are included in the on-frame unit.

On Thursday, Patently Apple posted a report titled “Apple continues to improve hand tracking for future mixed reality headsets to allow users to use aerial gesture commands.” In that report, due to COVID-19 and the traditional summer period, continuing patents or patent renewals are more common than market inventions reporting major HMD patents + three additional patents renewed by Apple. Said. Some patents / inventions are more promising and preferentially covered than others.

Apple’s patent, titled “Scene Camera,” released Thursday was actually a patent renewal, but Apple executives, including CEO Tim Cook, said augmented reality is the next great thing in computing. It’s one of the most interesting things to know that you believe to be one. So it’s a patent renewal, but it’s still interesting and important to the renewal.

All knowledge about first-generation devices is noteworthy, as Apple’s mixed reality headsets are rumored to be available next year.

In this case, Apple obtained the patent four months ago in March 2021, but Apple’s continuing patent, published Thursday, completely abandoned Apple’s already 20 original claims. It indicates that it has decided to replace it with 20 new patent claims.

Patent claims are the heart of all inventions / patents. It protects the invention from competitors and patent trolls. Clearly, Apple’s engineering and legal teams have concluded that this latest and important patent needs to be presented from a different perspective. Below are some of the new patent claims published Thursday.

The sequence of claims, if abandoned, must continue from 21 to 40 instead of 1 to 20, as it must “continue” from where the invention was originally granted. Below are the top four new patent claims.

Patent Claim # 21: “Systems including: a headset, a lens with multiple layers of holographic medium embedded on or embedded in at least one surface of the lens; a scene camera located on the side of the headset. , And the inner surface of the lens, which is the optical engine, and at least one of the layers of the holographic medium is recorded with a transmitted hologram that diffracts part of the wavelength of direct light from the scene to the user’s eye and then to the scene camera. The scene camera sees the scene from substantially the same perspective as the user’s eyes see through the lens. At least one layer of holographic medium is recorded with a point-to-point projection hologram. The optical engine , Emits a ray of light. To a projected hologram, and the projected hologram directs the ray received from the light engine to the eyebox corresponding to the user’s eye. “

Claim # 28: “A scene camera is configured to capture an image of the scene from substantially the same viewpoint as the user’s eyes see the scene through the lens and provide the captured image through the lens. The system according to claim 21. A controller for a headset. The controller analyzes captured images to determine information about the scene, and uses the determined information about the scene to provide real-world information provided by the system. It is configured to place the virtual content in the appropriate place in the mixed view.

Patent Claim # 34: “A method comprising diffracting a portion of the wavelength of direct light from a real-world scene to the user’s eyes, a scene camera by a transmitted hologram recorded on a holographic film on a lens. The camera produces an image of the scene; at least partially based on the image of the scene captured by the scene camera; the optical engine scans the rays of the virtual content and projects the recorded hologram. A holographic film on the lens; and a projected hologram redirect the rays from the light engine to the eyebox that corresponds to the user’s eyes, resulting in a mixed reality view containing virtual content that is properly placed in the user’s real view. Form the environment seen through the lens. “

Claim # 40: “Optical components for mixed reality (MR) systems, comprising a lens having a plurality of layers of holographic medium on at least one surface of the lens, the plurality of layers comprising: At least one layer recorded with a transmissive hologram that diffracts part of the wavelength of direct light from the scene to the user’s eye, the scene camera. This allows the scene camera to effectively allow the user’s eye to see the scene through the scene. View the scene from the same point of view. The lens; and at least one layer recorded with a point-to-point projection hologram that redirects the rays received from the light engine to the eyebox corresponding to the user’s eyes. “

To see the other 16 patent claims, check Apple’s Continuing Patent 20210208405.

Finally, for engineers and lawyers who want to know what Apple is renewing for its major patents, here’s another patent renewal published last Thursday.

Patent title: “Privacy film for curved displays”. Apple obtained this patent in April 2021. For professionals who want to keep their work private, Apple has a solution designed to work with curved displays. Apple has renewed this patent and can see 20 new patent claims in the continuation patent 20210208313 here.

