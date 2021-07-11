Copy Super Mario 64 sold for just over $ 1 million





Image: Heritage Auction / Kotaku / Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Super Mario 64 is a good game. But would you pay $ 1.5 million for a copy of it? Probably not. But someone just did it.

Today, a highly rated and fully sealed copy of the Nintendo 64’s classic Super Mario 64 was put up for auction for an astonishing $ 1,560,000. Held by a super-rare copy of The Legend of Zelda, it surpasses the previous record of a single video game auction set just a few days ago. The rare game went on sale on July 9th at an impressive selling price of $ 870,000.

Auctioned through the popular auction house Heritage Auctions, this copy of Super Mario 64 received a 9.8 rating on a cotton scale. As a result of this acclaim, Heritage Auctions states that it is just one of less than five known sealed copies in such an incredible state. The auction started on July 9th and ended today on July 11th. Even before the auction began, this copy of the Mario 64 was a hot topic with a starting price of $ 100,000.

After selling for $ 1.5 million today, this new record for a single video game auction surpasses just the set $ 870,000 record. Prior to that, the record was held by a NES copy of Super Mario Bros., which sold for $ 660,000 in April of this year. The new $ 1.5 million record is more than double the old record set in April, almost double the recent $ 870,000 record.

All this money spent on old video games makes me feel a little sick. I can only imagine what even a small portion of this cash can do to help so many people around the world. But people like to hide their wealth and wealth in strange ways, I understand that. (That is, I don’t get it. I’m not rich.)

Video games aren’t the only ones that are getting huge prices at online auction houses. Pokemon cards are becoming more and more expensive, and rare cards cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Like rare video games, these prices are skyrocketing every month. At this rate, it’s very likely that you’ll be blogging about a video game or Pokemon card that sells for $ 5 million in the coming months.

I have never regretted exchanging old video games or Pokemon cards anymore.

