2021’s best Android web browser to personalize your online experience

With the best Android web browsers, you can fine-tune your browsing experience to your liking. This is a type of customization you can expect from an Android phone.

iPhone users can now set a default browser that isn’t Safari, but thanks to the iOS 14 update, Android users have enjoyed this freedom for years.

Now that Android 11 is available on your new phone, it’s the perfect time to check out the top web browsers that suit your taste.

The best Android web browser of 2021

The following best Android web browsers offer powerful features for both mobile and desktop versions, and can even sync your browsing experience across different devices and platforms.

1. Google Chrome

According to Tom’s guide, Google Chrome, the most popular web browser on Android phones, has the option to access the password stored in your Chrome account.

Google Chrome is the leading browser on the market and is the most reliable option as every web developer considers it when building a website.

Google Chrome offers additional features such as data saver mode, secure storage for payment methods, ad blockers, pop-up blockers, and automatic translation in various languages.

2. Opera

Opera is another browser with reliable mobile and desktop versions. Opera has a data server mode that compresses videos and standard web pages. This is how it differs from the other web browsers on the list.

As a result of the unique data server mode, the data is reduced and the page loads faster. If you don’t already have an unlimited data plan, this feature doesn’t require you to process your monthly data allocations quickly.

Opera also has built-in features like a free VPN that provides IP, but you can’t use both VPN features and data saver mode at the same time.

According to Android police, the VPN feature allows you to access restricted websites and even load sites that are blocked in your country.

3. Firefox

Like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox is a popular browser for Android users. When you create a Firefox account and sign in to your device, all your history, passwords and bookmarks will be synced automatically.

According to TechRadar, there are many themes and extensions to choose from, so you can even customize Firefox to suit your needs.

Firefox users who are aware of online security can see the updated Firefox Focus. This is a feature that clears history, passwords, bookmarks, and cookies to prevent ads from tracking you.

4.DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser

DuckDuckGo may not be as popular as the other browsers on the list, but what makes DuckDuckGo one of the best is keeping your activity private. The button on the right side of the search bar automatically clears all online activity.

DuckDuckGo also removes any ad trackers you might be trying to track each time you go online. Also, by default, the best encryption available on the website you are visiting is used.

5. Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge doesn’t have extension support, but there are many extension-based additions for other apps, such as translation services, ad blockers, password managers, price checkers, and NewsGuard.

NewsGuard is a feature that evaluates news websites based on their reliability and transparency.

Microsoft Edge’s reading list feature is also great, delivering the entire page, not a shortened or text-only version of the article.

