Assassin’s Creed, Sony Play Status and New Switch: Weekly News Summary 7 / 5-7 / 11





I was crawling around with big news this week. There was also State Of Play, which introduced a game that many people were excited to see. There was also some new hardware from Nintendo and a controversial game announcement by Ubisoft.

Nintendo Switch OLED

This new Nintendo Switch was released on October 8, 2021 earlier than we thought it would have the same release date as Metroid Dread. The new console costs $ 349.99, about $ 50 more than a regular switch. This time the screen is much larger – 7 inches and also has OLED. This means that the screen quality will be much better than before. The storage size has also increased from 32GB to 64GB.

Learn more about Nintendo Switch OLED.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

We also received news from Ubisoft that the new Assassin’s Creed game could be a live service modeled after Fortnite, CoD: Warzone and GTA Online. The news offended some Assassin’s Creed fans as they felt the franchise was moving further away from its roots. Ubisoft’s plan is to launch AC Infinity as a platform that brings several different times and places at the same time. The idea is to expand over time and lay the foundation for a platform where players will continue to play longer.

Learn more about the AC Infinity announcement.

Learn more about fans who were indignant at the game announcement.

State of play

State Of Play was held this week and introduced some interesting games. The largest of these is Deathloop, a first-person roguelike game by Arkane Studios, the developer of the Dishonored series. I could see 9 minutes of gameplay and everything looked beautiful and very interesting. We also saw Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, which has been remastered for the PS5 and adds new combat, advanced combat mechanics, additional delivery support, and new story missions. We also found that SIFU was delayed and will be released in early 2022. Then I took a peek at the Lost Judgment.

This is the end of this week. Are you excited about the game announced and featured at StateOfPlay? I can’t wait to try Deathloop, released on September 14, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://attackofthefanboy.com/news/assassins-creed-sony-state-of-play-new-switch-weekly-news-recap-7-5-7-11/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos