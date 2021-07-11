FIFA 22 with first trailer released on PS5, Xbox SeriesX | S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia





news

Today, EA Sports officially announced the next annual release of the FIFA Soccer Franchise, FIFA 22, and announced a new trailer demonstrating its technology.

Published July 11, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Today, EA Sports officially announces FIFA 22, the next annual release of the FIFA Soccer Franchise.

The game will be available on October 1, 2022 for PS5, Xbox SeriesX | S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. Apparently, the Switch version won’t be available this year.

Even if it doesn’t look very good in terms of gameplay, you can see it in the trailer below.

There is also an introduction to “Hyper Motion Technology,” which seems to be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Stadia.

You can read all about it below.

The ADVANCED 11V11 MATCH CAPTUREXsens suit enables motion capture from 22 professional soccer players playing for the first time in high intensity. The resulting unprecedented amount of high-quality real-world human movement data enhances the way both individuals and teams move FIFA 22.

Machine Learning A state-of-the-art, unique machine learning algorithm learns from over 8.7 million frames of advanced match captures and creates new animations in real time to create organic soccer realism across different interactions on the pitch. I will.

The FULL TEAM AUTHENTIC MOTIONXsens suit records all touches, tackles, sprints and duels from all 22 players playing high intensity for the first time, capturing data that enhances over 4000 new animations in FIFA 22. Improves soccer strength, responsiveness, and physicality. All players in the game.

Tactical Assistance Deeper player intelligence, driven by the power of next-generation consoles, gives individuals a better understanding of both offensive and defensive formations and movements, creating a new level of tactical realism.

The ability to make up to 6 times more decisions per second during an attack allows attackers to be more aware of their surroundings, make smarter runs in build-up play, and react faster to loose balls. I will.

The IN DEFENCE rewritten defensive AI allows teams to act as tactical units, move across the pitch, and maintain shape to cover empty spaces.

ML-FLOW Learning from over 8.7 million frames from advanced 11v11 match captures, the ML-Flow machine learning algorithm writes new animations in real time to better adjust stride and running cadence as players approach the ball. And allows you to control or hit the ball more smoothly.

KINETIC AIR BATTLES Enhanced two-player interaction technology synchronizes player animations to create more realism and responsiveness when fighting the ball for the first time. Push, pull, jostle as defenders and attackers stand up to meet crosses, clearances and long passes, improving quality in heady situations and producing cleaner results.

Constructed Ball Controls Long two-touch animations make ball controls more natural and smoother than ever. With more techniques to lower the aerial ball, increase agility when trapping the ground ball, enjoy more power in shielded situations and provide a new way to move forward in FIFA 22.

Player Humanization New off-ball player animations and surrounding movements with advanced 11v11 match captures will help bring characters on the pitch to life. Watch your opponent speak, point, and direct based on action. The updated moves match the player’s urgency on the pitch, making FIFA more realistic and immersive than ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://twinfinite.net/2021/07/fifa-22-reveal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos