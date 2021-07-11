Summer Games Done Quick Raises $ 3 Million for Doctors Without Borders





Summer Games Done Quick isn’t a stranger to large-scale fundraising activities, but this time the speed-running community really wins. The event had to be virtualized again and happened when many were financially struggling, but the marathon game event raised $ 2,897,000 for charity and made the third best return on record. I was able to secure it.

The fundraising activity took place over the course of a week, with over 100 games speedrun as part of the show. Despite the format changes, the Corps of Speedrunners united in support of Doctors Without Borders and also performed some really strange and amazing runs.

Games Done Quick has been hosting a variety of speed running events since 2010. Surprisingly, the lockdown event was in the top three with most donations, with the current record being Awesome Games Done Quick, raising $ 3,164,002 in January 2020.

Donations from these events have been sent to Doctors Without Borders for some time, but are even more meaningful, especially in 2021, as charities have recently fought both coronavirus and attacks on Gaza. During the event on Friday, Charity said, “Thanks very much to the Speedrunners and the amazing Games Done Quick community for helping us with our life-saving medical efforts.”

As always, SGDQ brings versatility and introduced games that aren’t usually related to speed running. Featuring franchises such as Resident Evil, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and even SpongeBob, there really was something for everyone. It was GeoGuessr that was bothering me. GeoGuessr is a Google Maps browser game that guesses your current location from random points on the globe and uses your surroundings as clues.

Feeling optimistic, the next event under the Games Done Quick banner has already been announced: Face-to-face Awesome Games Done Quick 2022. Sure, physically hosting it is listed as “probably” and there’s nothing yet at the venue, but the organizers say there will be an announcement soon.

If you want to catch up with the games you missed, check out VOD on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

