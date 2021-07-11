Twins who helped Satoshi Nakamoto develop the surface of Bitcoin





Breakdown of TL; DR

Bogdanov’s twins became famous by revealing details of Satoshi Nakamoto, who claims to have helped Satoshi develop Bitcoin. A plot about how the twins touched aliens. There is also a theory

Bogdanov’s twins announced that they were involved in the development of Bitcoin and helped Satoshi Nakamoto develop the number one cryptocurrency.

Their announcement follows a trend meme over the phone showing that one of the twins is instructing the whale to start dumping the crypto market.

The twins said they helped Satoshi Nakamoto in an interview hosted at L Heure des Pros. The twins said they were as mathematicians, they helped crypto developers elaborate on some of the source code. In particular, Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff claim to have contributed to the refinement of the Bitcoin prediction code.

Igor and I were able to participate in some refinements as mathematicians [Bitcoin] Grichka Bogdanoff told the interviewer about the source code, especially the predictive code.

About Satoshi Nakamoto’s assistants Igor and Gritika Bogdanov

The twins became famous in France for hosting the science education television program Temps X in the 1980s.

The twins are scientific essays, Igor has a PhD in theoretical physics, but his brother has a PhD in mathematics.

They have been the subject of many controversies over the years, including the controversy over the authenticity of their academic qualifications and the recent proceedings alleging that they have scammed bipolar millionaires.

The popularity of Bogdanov’s memes follows an online trend that began in 2015 when Reddit users posted a photo of their twins on subreddit r / wtf with the title “How attractive do you think?”. In connection with what looks like a failed plastic surgery.

In 2017, anonymous 4chan users created conspiracy theories about the Bogdanov brothers, including direct contact with aliens, the ability to control the French Prime Minister, and evidence suggesting that the Rothschilds are operating under their supervision. I posted a list.

