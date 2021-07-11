Huge leaks show that Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked could bring new foldables, smartwatches and earphones





Thanks to a series of tweets from the well-known leaker Evan Blass, you may be able to see what’s going to happen at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. The event could be big as Blass tweeted a long thread containing two new Galaxy foldables, a new Galaxy FE phone, two new Galaxy Watches, and even a GIF of a new set of Galaxy Buds. He also says the event will take place on August 11th, a month from now.

First, it is foldable. Blass has already leaked what looks like the official renderings of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 (which can support the S Pen Stylus) and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but the new GIF he shared has both devices. I’m looking at it from every angle.

Here’s Z Fold 3, where Blass shared white, green, and black GIFs:

And this is the Z Flip 3, which Blass tweeted in purple, black, gold, and green.

The brass thread also includes a GIF of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21FE in white, yellowish gray, purple and black. The phone, when released, is likely to be a mid-range version of the S21 and appears to draw a lot of design inspiration from Samsung’s flagship product (how the S20 FE resembles the S20). Is it etc.).

Whether this phone is actually in production is an open question. In June, in response to reports that Samsung had stopped producing phones, Samsung said no decision had been made regarding the alleged production suspension. These GIFs from Blass may indicate that the phone is working.

But not only did Brass share the GIFs on his cell phone, he also tweeted the GIFs on the two new Samsung watches. One model seems to be in close agreement with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic rumors, looking like a rotating bezel and two buttons on the right. The watch, tweeted by Blass in white, black and gray, is also expected to run Google and Samsung’s new smartwatch platform.

Another watch shared by Blass seems to be in line with rumors about the Galaxy Watch Active 4. This watch does not seem to have a rotating bezel and, according to OnLeaks and GizNext, comes in two different sizes, 44mm and 40mm. Blass shared the clock GIF in two tweets: gray, dark green, white, peach, and black clock (although you can’t tell the difference other than what you see on the screen).

The Blass GIF thread also reveals three unpublished Galaxy Buds that are consistent with rumors about the Galaxy Buds 2. It has active noise cancellation, according to Leaker’s Ice Universe. Blass GIF displays the inside of the bud and white case in gray, purple and white. This matches the leak rendering style shared by 91mobiles, which shows a combination of green, black and white buds and an inner case.

Finally, let’s briefly talk about the rumored date, August 11th. You might want to circle this in your calendar. When Samsung unveiled its smartwatch platform developed by Google at the end of June, it said there would be an unpacking event later this summer, so August 11th will be on that timeline. And for the last few years, the company has hosted a summer Unpacked event in early August. In other words, August 11th does not deviate from the normal pattern.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the dates of these products and events, so it’s always possible that what Brass leaked won’t actually come out. However, given Blass’s past achievements and the details of the GIF he shared, it may have revealed some of the biggest news from Samsung’s next Unpacked event.

