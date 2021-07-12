Deloitte Australia Drives Innovation at AI Institute





Deloitte Australia’s AI Institute in Melbourne was founded the year after the first Deloitte AI Institute in the United States. The Institute was established to further advance cutting-edge research with a focus on global progress, the future of work, AI ethics, and case studies. Deloitte AI Institute has also been established in Canada, China, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Deloitte Australia, the winner of the SAP Partner of the Year, has recently become a federal digital transformation partner in the renewal of government services platforms and digital health infrastructure. In April, a global system integrator won a contract to create a proof of concept covering integrated human resources (HR), payroll, and roster solutions built on SAP for the Western Australian healthcare system. .. Deloitte has also won a $ 5.5 million contract to run in late 2021 to develop the new myGov app.

Deloitte Australia continues to provide innovation and technology solutions to solve today’s complex problems, with an artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory focused on collaboration and research of technology applications in both the private and public sectors. Was launched. The AI ​​Institute in Melbourne is part of Deloitte’s global initiative to bring together industry-leading sort leaders, scholars, start-ups, R & D groups, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators to drive AI research and applied innovation and challenge the status quo. ..

Deloitte Australia Supports Private and Public Institutions

Deloitte leverages its expertise in applied AI and in-depth knowledge of industry issues to help organizations accelerate AI transformation.

According to Adam Powick, CEO of Deloitte Australia, the AI ​​Institute supports the use of AI for the public good and helps connect global AI systems to enterprise clients to achieve the best results. Was founded in. He explained:

I remember being an early AI developer in the late 80’s as technology was just emerging. [AI] Has always had great expectations for business and social improvement, but this promise is now being fulfilled and AI and ML technologies have made rapid progress over the last few years. “

Deloitte Consulting Partner and Founding Leader of the AI ​​Institute, Kellie Nuttall, emphasized that the purpose of the AI ​​Institute is to focus on the use of technology and machine learning (ML) in Australian governments and businesses. As the leader of the Deloitte AI Institute in Australia, she shared the following:

We work with futuristicists, corporate leaders, data scientists, and next-generation STEM talent to provide influential research that supports businesses transforming complex unknowns into predictable and measurable results. .. It also reviews key questions about how to incorporate ethics and transparency into AI, helping organizations remain clearly human in a technology-driven world.

The launch of AI Insitutes took place at a time when the Ministry of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources announced an AI action plan designed to help improve lives based on proper security and ethical considerations. ..

Building partnerships to drive innovation

Deloitte’s latest AI Institute in Australia and SAP 2021 ANZ Partner Excellence Awards Partner of the Year Success Factor, S / 4HANA and Digital Transformation, Digital Supply Chain, and multiple awards received by the company in New Zealand are solution-specific. region. Deloitte not only helps businesses accelerate digital transformation, but also promotes educational innovation and youth progress worldwide.

Last week, Deloitte partnered with technology giant SAP and AWS to launch an e-commerce program for young people in Saudi Arabia. A hybrid program (online + offline format) focused on digital, STEM, analytics, and entrepreneurial skills covers several technology-driven topics such as AI, ML, and data analytics. These technologies drive e-commerce delivery, which has been steadily accelerating since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Ahmed Al-Faifi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SAP Middle East North, said the program provides participants with the skills they need to accelerate the transformation of digital and e-commerce in Saudi Arabia, making them SAP Certified Professionals. Gives you the power to become.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce and Media Deputy Minister Majid Alkasabi, Deputy Minister of Commerce Eman al-Mutairi, Saudi Arabia Data and AI Authorities Abdrabbin Sharaf Algamdi and Third Alcarni President and Chief Executive Officer at the Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh, respectively. Attended the official launch of the program.

