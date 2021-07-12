Billionaire Richard Branson Makes Space History





Today, space flight and human history was created by the first civilians to travel about 53 miles from the surface of the Earth on a private spaceplane built by Virgin Galactic.

I grew up watching Alan Shepard fly into space in orbit and all other Mercury flights. Next came the Gemini program, where the Apollo program gave NASA the skills needed to land Neil Armstrong and 11 other Americans on the moon.

Skylab, America’s first space station, after the moon came. NASA then focused on low earth orbit (LEO) missions for 30 years with the construction of the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station (ISS), which has been on board for almost 21 years.

NASA is returning astronauts to the Moon and eventually to Mars in the Artemis program. The first mission of the NASA Space Launch System with the unboarded Orion spacecraft Artemis 1 is scheduled for later this year. Artemis 1 will fly a 21-day mission 280,000 miles from Earth, designed to test all systems. If successful, Artemis 2 will probably fly a repetitive mission with four astronauts. Artemis 3 will land on the moon with the first woman and the next man on the moon. The start dates for each of these missions are very fluid.

Virgin Galactic’s Sir Richard Branson, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, and SpaceX’s Elon Musk have built space travel aircraft and the complex infrastructure needed to facilitate and profit from space travel, giving millionaires access to space. Invested in. Each of these men envisions selling seats to civilians, and in the near future, around the universe of Virgin Galactic spaceplanes, in orbit of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rockets and capsules, or through LEO. You will be able to access. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule and Falcon 9 Rocket.

But today, spaceflight and human history is a private spaceplane created by the first civilians, not by government astronauts or company test pilots, and by the billionaire-owned company Virgin Galactic. I traveled about 53 miles from the surface of the earth.

Also, the number of humans in space at one time was a historic day. There were 7 people on the ISS, 3 people on the Chinese space station, and 6 people on VSS Unity.

It’s interesting to see the themes advertised in the media surrounding this historic event, such as the New Space Race, Billionaire vs. Billionaire, and the complex emotions between both positive and negative scientists on Twitter. Another theme is where the universe actually begins. As explained in the WTOP article above, there are two main answers to this.

Bezos Blue Origin will send tourists across the so-called Karman Line, 62 miles (100 km) above Earth, recognized by the International Aerospace Federation as a space threshold.

However, NASA, the Air Force, the Federal Aviation Administration, and some astrophysicists believe that the boundary between atmosphere and space begins 50 miles (80 km) above.

For me, all this really confuses me to understand the core of what’s really happening in this historic flight — a new era of access to space.

When Marieke de Vries, a US correspondent at NOS Butch Public Broadcasting Corporation, interviewed NOS’s article, he explained what the core outcomes of VSS Unity’s flight success mean.

Space journalist Greg Redfern calls it progress. It helps in technological development and opens up space for the government as well as more people. We need entrepreneurs who want to expand their space even further. Regulated by international government agencies such as FAA [and] US aviation authorities. So that no one can do anything. “

“It’s an exciting time. The wild west of space travel has begun. It’s like trekking to the west when an ordinary American moves to California. So the competition between millionaires is good. You can never have enough spaceships to push your limits.

Virgin Galactic’s space travel single seats of $ 250,000 to $ 500,000 will first be said to be only very wealthy, not in the range of ordinary Americans. Already with hundreds of people depositing in Virgin Galactic, Jeff Bezos auctioned his seat on his scheduled July 20 flight, which earned $ 28 million for charity. There are two other billionaire-funded private space flights currently planned, Inspiration 4 and dear Moon. There are also plans to set up a space hotel in Leo.

As these space ventures and underlying technologies mature on more and more flights, the prices of available seats will probably fall, as well as the prices of Ocean Liner and airline bookings. As I told NOS, all of this must be tightly regulated by international government agencies to ensure flight safety and the implementation of legal commercial space travel. For those who want the ultimate escape, space travel is very likely to become a reality someday.

Our long-term destiny to survive and prosper is in space. Today is the moment when space travel begins. Along the way to the stars, there are conflicts, controversies, deaths, and victories. I want to live long enough to see the moon colonies and humans on Mars.

But to achieve this high goal requires our immediate attention and action here on Earth. There is a converging crisis that is occurring now and in the near future caused by climate change. We now need science, millionaires, and governments focused on this issue.

Without a healthy earth, there can be no utopia in space.

Follow Greg’s daily blog and @SkyGuyinVA to keep up with the latest news on astronomy and space exploration. You can email Greg at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/the-space-place/2021/07/billionaire-richard-branson-makes-space-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos