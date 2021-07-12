



Urian B., Tech Times, July 11, 2021 8:07 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of the Epic Games website) Epic Games Free Games July 2021 | “Off World Trading Company” and “Obduction” Coming Soon!

Epic Games Free Games In July 2021, two new games will be available for download. There are already a lot of free games on the platform, but there are both “Obduction” and “Offworld Trading Company”. However, the game will be free for a limited time.

There are also two games that are currently free, but will expire on July 15th of this year. For fans of The Walking Dead, a game called “Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead” is available until the 15th! The game “Ironcast” is also free until July 15th for fans of spaceships and wars who fought on iron.

Also read: Effective PS5 Replenishment Tracker | Buyers Buy Consoles Successfully

Other games currently available for free on Epic Games are: “Fortnite”

Who can forget one of the most popular battle royale games ever? The game may be less popular, but it is still played by many fans around the world.

“Rocket League”

Technically it’s not a race, but speed plays a big role in this game. Rocket League may be the most unique gameplay of 2021!

“Genshin Impact”

For those who are all talking about Genshin Impact and may feel a little left behind, don’t worry, the game is available for free download at Epic Games!

“Fantasy Star Online 2”

The final chapter of the loyal “Phantasy Star Online 2 Series” is finally here, and the story is still unfolding! This game encourages players to dive into extraterrestrial life and see what the game is about.

“Scavengers”

For fans of early access games, scavengers are slowly rolling out what still took years to develop. The game itself revolves around a unique concept, and the battle mechanism is quite fierce!

“core”

Unleash the true power of the character! For fans who love to be heroes as well as winners, it’s almost the story of the game.

“Rogue Company”

This game takes a really cool cyberpunk mixture of futuristic and medieval weapons and makes a really interesting mix across battle modes.

“Idol Champion in the Forgotten Area”

For those who haven’t played D & D in a while, there is a way to play the game online! Take advantage of the expanded world of Dungeons and Dragons!

“Dauntless”

This free-to-play RPG provides players with stunning visuals and highly colorful battle scenes. The visual aspects of the game are at a completely different level, slightly similar to “Monster Hunter”.

“Paladin”

This team-based shooter is for those who may be fed up with regulars. There are some aspects of the game that are a bit like Valorant, but the game itself is very different!

Every month, Epic Games sometimes seems to have new batches of free games! If you want to see what other games are free online, check out the official Epic Games Store itself.

Related article: Hideo Kojima announces pre-order for “Death Stranding” Director’s Cut PS5 released on September 24, 2021!Everything you need to know

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262742/20210711/epic-games-free-games-july-2021-offworld-trading-company-and-obduction-coming-soon.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos