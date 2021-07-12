The Bloober Team shoots down rumors about the new Silent Hill, but there’s still hope





The Layers of Fear studio’s Bloomer Team announced a “strategic cooperation agreement” with Konami last month, fueling rumors that a Polish studio known for horror games will develop a new Silent Hill. Since then, internet detectives have discovered projects with three codenames on the Creative Europe Grants website belonging to the Bloomer Team. None of them sound like a Silent Hill game, but parts of the internet haven’t stopped to conclude it. Exactly what they are.

However, according to Tomasz Gawlikowski, CMO of the Bloomer Team, IGN has not responded to inquiries. Gawlikowski worked on each project and excluded Project H20 as particularly exciting as it was the codename for the already released Layers of Fear 2.

Other projects look interesting. Codenamed Dum Spiro, was a horror game that broke the fourth wall set by the Polish Jewish ghetto Ritzmanstadt during World War II. “”[The] Player takes [the] The role of the imprisoned boy in confronting all difficulties to hide and save his sister, “reads the Creative Europe grant document.

But at least for now, it’s canned. “After many iterations of DumSpiro, we have concluded that at this time, we are properly sensitive to the topic and at the same time cannot deliver it in a commercially viable format,” says Gawlikowski. “In short, DumSpiro is not currently under active development.

Another suspicious list was for the project “Black”, which was described as having an “unconventional blend of medieval and exotic species”. period. “

But don’t expect the game right away, if any. “Black’s first idea was also shelved, and while developing the game under this code name, it was a very different project than what I could read on the web in the last few days.”

Two games are under development in the studio, neither of which has anything to do with current rumors. “The Bloomer Team has two active internal projects, one in production and one in prototyping,” said Gawlikowski. “Both are broader than The Medium, but neither is based on themes or assumptions that have spread online in the last few days.”

This doesn’t directly deny that the studio doesn’t create Silent Hill games, but Gawlikowski didn’t tell IGN what the relationship with Konami meant. But hey, if rumors help relieve frustration, fans think that what’s still abandoned may be the Silent Hill game. Konami, why not make a Silent Hill game?

