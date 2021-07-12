Windows 11 gives you 10 days to change your mind and switch back to Windows 10 if needed.





TL; DR: If you don’t like the UI updates for Windows 11, or if it’s difficult to swallow other changes to your operating system, Microsoft will allow you to roll back to Windows 10. However, keep in mind that the weekly window (which is intended for puns) will be significantly shorter if necessary.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 preview is already available for Insiders. The final release of the OS will ship with the new system later this year, when existing PC owners will be able to upgrade for free, but automatic updates will not be pushed until 2022.

It’s certainly long enough to see what happens to a new OS if you’re not an early adopter, but it may only be understandable if you check it yourself. Previously, when I upgraded to a newer version of Windows, I was stuck there, but according to the Windows 11 FAQ provided by Microsoft to the manufacturer, it is possible to revert to Windows 10.

The documentation buried in the controversial system hardware requirements for upgrades, or the layer of questions about the difference between “updates” and “upgrades,” states:

After installing the Windows 11 upgrade, you will have a 10-day period to return to Windows 10 while preserving the files and data you brought in. After 10 days, you need to back up your data and perform a clean install back to Windows 10.

This is certainly 10 days longer than you would get with an upgrade from Windows 7 or 8.x to 10, but within two weeks users can try out significant improvements like the daily driver computer. It will be like. Hurry up the decision from the user.

If you can’t stand the centralized taskbar, you can mercifully and easily revert to your old OS. Windows settings[更新とセキュリティ]You can use the menu to restore your system to a previous Windows 10 build and get all the apps and data.

This document also states that Windows 10 will be supported with updates through October 2025 and may exceed that depending on Windows 11 adoption. As you know (at least for the last 5 years) the Start menu should last a little longer.

