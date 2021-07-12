



IAS’s latest technology reduces tag wrapping time by 50% and is the first to improve ROI for campaigns in the APAC market.

Sydney, July 12, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS), the world leader in digital media quality, and OMD, the world’s largest media network, today save two time and achieve ROI. We have published a case study on. OMD New Zealand’s largest client by using IAS auto-tags on Google.

OMD is using IAS auto-tags on Google to skyrocket campaign results

Known for increasing efficiency on behalf of its clients, OMD has proven in two recent campaigns that it can handle the rapid time between the first brief and the start of operations. To accelerate, automate and streamline the traditionally time-consuming tag wrapping process needed to launch a campaign, OMD New Zealand has partnered with IAS to provide Google Campaign Manager’s only automated tagging feature. Activated. Through this partnership, OMD New Zealand achieved the following results for its two largest customers during the busy retail period in the fourth quarter of 2020:

Tag wrapping time reduced by 50%: OMD has reduced the time required to wrap tags from 5 minutes to 2.5 minutes for all parts of creativity. This allowed the OMD operations team to save 32 hours of work in these two campaigns in the fourth quarter.

Increase ROI and savings 98x by eliminating insecure invalid traffic (IVT) inventory: For every $ 1 spent on the IAS firewall, OMDNZ saves $ 98 wasted on insecure IVT inventory.

Successful reinvestment of media savings: OMD New Zealand has reinvested a significant budget by avoiding 1.3 million unsafe IVT impressions.

John Buckley, Chief Digital Officer of OMD New Zealand, said: This partnership with IAS has allowed us to reduce the “man-hours” of critical tasks through automation and invest those times in high-quality services that benefit OMD clients. We look forward to expanding this following a recent successful project. “”

Jessica Miles, ANZ Country Manager at IAS, said: “We focus on increasing customer efficiency by facilitating the management and activation of validation and optimization products. Advertising trafficking can be particularly time consuming and potentially human error. Because of its automation, the tagging feature has brought OMDNZ incredible efficiency. With IAS technology, partners spend less time wrapping tags and work with their audience to accelerate campaign performance. You can focus on your connections. “

Download the case study to learn more about how IAS Google’s automatic tags helped OMD New Zealand achieve the success of its two biggest customers.

For more information, please visit integralads.com.

Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto / Integral Ad Science (IAS))

Source Integral Ad Science (IAS)

