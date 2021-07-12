[Women in Tech] Family and workplace are needed for women to actively provide opportunities for learning and prosperity. WITI’s Arya Murali





Women in Technology International (WITI) Arya Murali, Vice President of India, has a close relationship with women in the Indian technology ecosystem. As a leader in Google Women Techmakers in Kochi, she has built a community of more than 1,000 women in the tech industry. Through programs such as the Women in Tech Learning program, we have influenced more than 5,000 young women in the technology industry.

Education engineer Arya is TEDx speaker Jagriti Yatri and one of the 18 young women who have won the prestigious WeTech Qualcomm Global Scholarship. A prominent supporter of the importance of scholarships and mentorship in women’s empowerment, she is the author of the eBook (handbook.aryamurali.com) on applying for opportunities and the host of the Writing a Winning Scholarship Application. Yes, I run a podcast and run a personal initiative. Godmothers.in supports young women.

WITI’s global reach exceeds 3 million professionals in North America, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and Australia through more than 300 partners, 50 domestic networks and 13 global networks. WITI provides its members with best practice tools, programs and platforms designed to improve innovation, competitiveness and profitability.

In a conversation with HerStory, Arya talks about her journey, her responsibilities at WITI, and reveals her greatest successes and challenges.

Edited excerpt from the interview:

HerStory (HS): Did you find anything special about STEM?

Arya Murali (AM): I was born and raised in Palakkad, Kerala. Born into a middle-class family, I attended school at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hemambika Nagar, and Palakkad for all 12 years, and then pursued BTech at Government Engineering College in Thrissur. Both my parents are engineers and I think their keen interest in technology, especially mother’s technology, was a major driving force in their quest for technology to earn a bachelor’s degree.

HS: Take us through your career journey.

AM: My life changed when I enrolled in the GEC Triture undergraduate course. I was exposed to many exciting opportunities on campus, and when I was in my sophomore year, I volunteered for a NASSCOM-sponsored entrepreneurial boot camp and came across the topic of innovation and entrepreneurship. The third year of college was the most turbulent. As a community leader in Google Women Techmakers (WTM) in Kochi, I started building a community of women in the tech industry and co-founded a fintech startup called Walat that enables cardless ATM transactions. In two years, I have grown the WTM women’s community to over 1,000 members. This was the beginning of my journey to empower women with STEM.

We have marketed Warat to several major investors and banks, including ICICI Bank. At the time, the startup didn’t take off, but I found out that I had an entrepreneurial spirit.

I was one of the 18 girls who were selected by Google India to participate in Google I / O 2016 with full sponsorship and received a WeTech Qualcomm Global Scholarship from the Institute for International Education. Thanks to these opportunities, I sat in the third row and watched Sundar Pichai launch Google Home, won a $ 5,000 scholarship, and received six months of instruction from a Qualcomm engineer. I was also a TEDx speaker and was one of the 450 young people who participated in Jagriti Yatra, who traveled to India for 15 days to explore social entrepreneurship.

I joined Rethink (a non-profit youth development organization) as a founding member in 2017 and defended The Opportunity Project, which aims to democratize youth opportunities at STEM.

After working for Rethink for two years, I continued to work as Director of Partnership with Almabase (edtech SaaS Startup Building Alumni Management Software). I only wanted to get back to work for more women’s empowerment when I was away from working hard for women.

That’s how I started working with WITI to build business partnerships with their community in India.

HS: What are your roles and responsibilities at WITI?

AM: My main responsibilities are building and nurturing a women’s community in the Indian technology industry, establishing relationships with other similar organizations to maximize impact, Indian technology companies and the Indian technology industry. Includes building services for women in India.

We hold monthly events and networking sessions to get involved in the community. Most recently, at WITI’s 27th Annual Summit, we hosted the first ever APAC track on the theme of “Story of Resilience,” which witnessed 25 speakers and more than 1,000 participants. The summit was sponsored by Salesforce, Microsoft, and Mediatek.

This year, we also launched the Carolyn Layton Scholarship for APAC students to attend the WITI Global Summit with a 100% scholarship. There were more than 2,400 applicants from APAC and 1,051 scholarships were awarded. In addition, we are proud that 50% of the APAC registration amount has been transferred to COVID Relief.

HS: What were the challenges of working during a pandemic?

AM: WITI began building the first ever APAC truck at WITI’s 27th Annual Summit. Water began preparing for the summit six months before the event. Eighteen speakers were identified in April, and a second wave of COVID struck India. This was a difficult time as our speakers and teammates lost their loved ones and struggled to cope with the stress of another blockade.

I had to take a two-week break to take a step back and rethink everything. This time it helped us gather our thoughts and take care of ourselves. He then decided to continue the summit on APAC’s COVID climate-related themes and returned with the intention of influencing through the summit by transferring 50% of APAC registrations to COVID relief. This time dilation has put us behind, but I think it was very necessary for us to do the right thing when faced with uncertainty.

HS: What more can we do to attract and retain women in the high-tech workforce?

AM: Young women need to be exposed to technology from a young age. They must grow by looking at relevant role models so that they begin to believe that it is perfectly normal for women to become scientists, astronauts, engineers, and world leaders. ..

Young women have a lack of desire to be afraid to even have dreams and goals. Much of this is due to fear and cultural conditioning that determine the timeline women should follow. But this is where encouragement can play an important role in telling young women that they can do whatever they want.

We need families and workplaces to proactively provide women with opportunities to learn and prosper, and to give them the support and encouragement to overcome challenges. To keep more women in the workforce, conscious efforts to keep women prioritizing their careers and the intentional intent of support systems such as family, society and workplace, regardless of other challenges. will become necessary. To get all the support she needs and not give up.

HS: What was your greatest success and challenge?

AM: Early in my career, I suffered from a lack of belief. For a long time no one believed in my ability to accomplish important things in life. Despite my ferocious enthusiasm, I was told to dream within my limits. However, the situation changed when I received a scholarship in my undergraduate course. This proved that I wasn’t joking about my ambitions. It was a turning point when I saw my friends and family start believing in me.

My greatest success is the story of a woman who has influenced her life through my work. In the first 25 years of my life, I have been exposed to the lives of at least 10,000 women. This has allowed me to continue working towards empowering women.

HS: Why do you think so few women are in the position of technology leaders?

AM: Lack of exposure-Women have to be exposed to technology from an early age. As a kid, they have to be able to tinker with technology and get used to it.

Lack of role models related to self-belief-I believe in seeing. Women are more likely to doubt themselves than men. Studies show that if men meet 60% of the criteria, how men apply for work opportunities, women are waiting to complete 90% of the criteria. Therefore, it is important for growing women to see other women play a major role in technology and feel that it is possible to be like their role model.

Lack of Aspirations-Cultural and behavioral conditioning has led women to have fewer aspirations. It’s as if they self-reject themselves before pursuing an opportunity. It is important for women to set bold goals and show the courage to pursue them.

Lack of Support-Despite conversations about gender inclusion, progress is slow. We need more effective policy-making organizations to better support women’s careers.

Lack of Encouragement-The need for time is a sister relationship in which a woman works to cheer up another woman. Sponsorship, alliances and mentorship are important in providing the support and encouragement women need to climb the ladder.

HS: What are your future plans?

AM: I have always been eager to pursue higher education from the reputed Top Global University Project. We look forward to earning a Master’s degree in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the London School of Economics and Political Science this year.

I would like to continue to work with socially influential organizations or eventually build my own social enterprise to allow more women to take leadership positions. I will. My vision is to affect one million women in my lifetime.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

