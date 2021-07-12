Donkey Kong wasn’t Mario’s enemy, it was Donkey Kong





Many fans believe that Donkey Kong is Mario’s enemy, but that’s not the case because Mario’s first adversary was Donkey Kong.

The villain in the original Donkey Kong video game was actually Donkey Kong, so it’s a misconception that Donkey Kong and Mario are enemies. Mario is best known for starring in his own series of games, but he made his debut with the title Donkey Kong.

The original Donkey Kong game was released in an arcade in 1981. Nintendo originally wanted to make a video game based on Popeye, which was a big franchise in Japan at the time. When the company failed to secure a license, they reworked some character designs to create something new. Popeye became Mario (or Jumpman as he was first known), olive oil became Pauline, and Brute became Donkey Kong. Donkey Kong’s name is that Universal Studios (the owner of King Kong) brought the matter to court and eventually ended up with a Nintendo victory, leading to a proceeding against Nintendo.

Over time, Mario starred in his own series of video games, where he confronted Bowser. Donkey Kong received his own series, where he faced his own enemies like King Kruul. This raises the question of whether Donkey Kong and Mario are still enemies.

Mario and Kong-Original video game rivals

Donkey Kong and Mario were never enemies. According to Donkey Kong Country Game dialogue and Snake’s codec call in the Super Smash Bros. series, Mario’s first enemy was Donkey Kong. The original version of Donkey Kong was Donkey Kong, and he faced both Mario and Stanley Bagman in various games. The character commonly known as Donkey Kong is actually the grandson of Donkey Kong, but fans speculate a lot about who the link between them is.

The current relationship between Donkey Kong and Mario is a friendly rival, with the exception of the friendly puzzle platformer Mario vs. Donkey Kong video game. The two characters usually appear with other members of the franchise in Nintendo crossover games such as sports games. The two franchises usually meet in the Olympic Mario Kart, Mario & Sonic, and Super Smash Bros. series. Donkey Kong and Mario may face each other again in the future as there are rumors that a new Donkey Kong video game is under development and Donkey Kong may be added to the Super Nintendo. The rivalry between Donkey Kong and Mario may be one of the oldest in the history of video games, but the true enemy has always been Donkey Kong.

